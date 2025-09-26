Springbok-laden Sharks gun for strong URC season start: ‘We’re good to go’

Despite missing a host of players on national duty, the Sharks were able to name a match XV featuring eight current and former Springboks for their opening game of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland tonight.

It is certainly a flex of their considerable depth, with them missing nine players currently with the Springboks, but were still able to start Edwill van der Merwe, Lukhanyo Am, Jaden Hendrikse, Vincent Tshituka and Phepsi Buthelezi, who have all played for the Boks in the last year.

Adding to that Francois Venter, Marvin Orie and Ruan Dreyer add considerable experience as former Bok players, while youngsters Bathobele Hlekani, Jurenzo Julius, Jean Smith and Hakeem Kunene have starred for the Junior Boks over the past few years.

It is thus a solid match 23 considering who they are missing, but whether it will be enough to overcome a strong Glasgow side that won the URC in the 2023-24 season and made the semifinals last year, on their home turf, remains to be seen.

“I’m happy with the way we’ve prepared with some real challenges, we’re good to go,” said coach John Plumtree on the team named, and preparation for the start of their three game away tour.

“The front row hasn’t played together, the same with the locks, the nine-ten combination too, so there are some challenges, but we have prepared well.

“We’ve put the players under pressure as much as we can based on what they’re going to be exposed to in Scotland. We’ve relied on other unions to help us out and hopefully we’ve done enough.”

Captain Tshituka

Tshituka, who made his Bok debut earlier this year, will be captaining the side in the early stages of the competition, and Plumtree believes he has what it takes to do the job.

“Vinny is the sort of guy who leads by example, he’s such a consistent rugby player. He’ll talk about it and then do it, those are the best leaders to play for. It’s a ‘follow-me’ mindset, certainly he does that,” said Plumtree.

“He also has some good support around him, with Phepsi Buthelezi there, his brother Manu, Marvin Orie, Ruan Dreyer upfront, and then Swys Venter and Lukhanyo Am in the back, all of whom have been around for a long time. So he has a good blend of leadership there.”

Plumtree also mentioned the impact and experience of veteran lock Orie, who signed for the Sharks from the Bulls recently, especially with them missing a number their lineout stock through injury and international commitments.

“He’s our lineout caller, although Deon Slabbert can also call, so they will help each other. His experience in pressure moments should help us a lot,” said Plumtree.

“I really want him to bring his own game, he’s got to prove himself to us. We know what he can do and has done, but ultimately he’s now playing for a new team and we’ll see what his work-rate is like and hopefully he’ll have a good game, not only from a leadership point of view.”

This article was first published by The Citizen.

