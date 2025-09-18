One week to kick-off: Tricky start to season for South Africa’s URC teams

All four South African franchises look set for a tricky start to the 2025-26 URC season which kicks off next weekend.

The Bulls and Stormers will have a big opportunity to get their campaigns off to a good start with their first two matches at home, before heading off on tour, while the Sharks and Lions face a tough ask with their first three games all away, before they return to SA.

It will however be interesting for both the Bulls and Stormers to see what kind of team Leinster will bring for the start of the competition, as that could make for a difficult encounter if they bring a full strength squad.

Usually when Leinster tour SA, it comes after the Six Nations and around the time the Champions Cup hits the knockouts, and thus for the last four seasons they have brought a heavily understrength side on tour to the country.

Stronger squad

But they are now touring right at the start of the season, with their star players having enjoyed some time off after their international commitments ended in July, which means they could bring a much stronger squad this time round.

If that is the case it could be a difficult start to the season for both the Bulls and Stormers as they will be without their Bok stars for those games.

The Stormers start their season against Leinster next week Friday, before taking on Ospreys a week later, while the Bulls will open their campaign against the Welsh side, before a blockbuster repeat of last season’s URC final against the Irish juggernauts.

Both the Bulls and Stormers will be expected to beat Ospreys, while the Leinster game will be an interesting one, depending on the strength of the squad they send.

They both then head off on their three-game tours, with the Bulls facing a stiff three matches against Ulster, Connacht and Glasgow Warriors, while the Stormers have a lighter schedule against Scarlets, Zebre and Benetton.

Sharks and Lions

The Sharks and Lions will be hopeful of picking up a win or two in their first three games to bring back to SA.

The Sharks, without their Springbok contingent, have a tough start on their hands, against Glasgow Warriors, Dragons and Leinster, while the Lions will have a great chance up against Cardiff, Zebre and Benetton.

On their return to SA the Sharks and Lions will welcome Ulster and Scarlets, with the Durban side up against the Irish challengers first, while the Welsh side head to the Highveld.

It is an important opening five match block for all of the SA teams, and they will have to navigate it without their Bok stars, and if they can each come away from it with three wins at least, it will be a relatively successful start to the season.