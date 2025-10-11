Trial by spin as Proteas face Pakistan

Aiden Markram is embracing the spin challenge in Pakistan as the Proteas launch their World Test Championship title defence in Lahore on Sunday.

Pakistan banking on spin-friendly pitches

Pakistan employed industrial fans and patio heaters to prepare dry-square turners against England a year ago.

It worked as the hosts won 2-1, with left-armer Noman Ali taking 20 wickets and off-spinner Sajid Khan 19 in two Tests.

Despite not using similar means this time, the Gaddafi Stadium pitch is likely to assist spinners in the first Test and South Africa can expect the same kind of conditions for the second Test in Rawalpindi.

Markram welcomes the challenge

“We expect the tracks to spin of course, we saw how things turned out in the England series and that’s obviously Pakistan’s way of trying to win, and that’s completely fair,” said Markram on Saturday.

“As a team that has not been exposed to those conditions it’s exciting and a great opportunity for us to get things right in these conditions with a tour to India next.”

Injuries force leadership changes

Markram is standing in for regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who led South Africa to the WTC title in June. He is ruled out of the tour with a calf injury.

Markram admitted that Bavuma and frontline spinner Keshav Maharaj – only available for the second Test because of a groin injury – will be missed.

New spinners eager to step up

“We’re gonna miss Temba a lot as a leader,” said Markram. “In the same way Keshav, who has been incredible even when the ball doesn’t spin.

“But it’s an opportunity for the new spinners of ours to put their hands up,” added Markram of the trio of Simon Harmer, Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayen.

Pakistan sees opportunity to prove themselves

Pakistan captain Shan Masood acknowledged the gulf between the two teams, the hosts having finished ninth and last in the most recent WTC cycle.

“It’s a good opportunity to play with the team that won the WTC last year,” said Masood. “It’s a measuring stick that we are starting our campaign against them. If we do well then it will raise our confidence greatly.”

Home advantage key for Pakistan

Masood defended Pakistan’s reliance on spinning tracks.

“The prime objective is to win a home series and if we do that by taking advantage of the home conditions then it is the right way,” said Masood. “If we win a home series it will give us confidence for away tours like England next year.”

Veteran spinner may debut

Sajid bowled in the nets after suffering viral flu on Friday and will be assessed before the first Test.

Pakistan are considering giving a Test debut at age 38 to left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, who took 33 wickets in five matches in a recent domestic tournament.

Pakistan will look to star batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to give them competitive totals after both were discarded from the recently held T20 Asia Cup in the UAE.

