Watch: We’re going to the world cup! – Mbombela erupts as Bafana Bafana qualify in style

A 3-0 thumping of Rwanda, combined with Nigeria’s win over Benin, has secured Bafana Bafana’s berth at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Lowvelder reports Bafana Bafana were hell-bent on ensuring they didn’t miss out on next year’s world cup, setting the tone early through a Thalente Mbatha goal in just the fifth minute. That strike saw the home side shift into another gear, completely dominating every aspect of the game.

Relentless first-half pressure

They continued to pile the pressure on Rwanda throughout the first half, and that relentless pressure paid off in the 26th minute when Oswin Appollis produced a sharp, neat finish to double the lead. The Orlando Pirates winger played like a man possessed.

But while Bafana Bafana led 2-0, it would have meant little if things weren’t going their way in Nigeria. Fortunately for the South Africans and the 23 000-odd fans at Mbombela Stadium, Nigeria were also in top form, holding a 2-0 advantage over Benin.

More pressure and chances aplenty didn’t amount to more goals for the men in yellow and green before half-time, but their 2–0 lead, coupled with Nigeria’s scoreline, meant everything was going according to plan.

Dominant second half

The second half began much like the first – with Bafana Bafana dominating from end to end. With Nigeria adding a third goal to their tally and Rwanda rarely threatening, South Africa’s qualification looked inevitable.

Refusing to rest on their laurels, Bafana Bafana kept pressing for a third goal, which finally came in the 72nd minute through an Evidence Makgopa header that sealed the result. It was also Appollis’s second assist and his third goal involvement of the match, capping a phenomenal performance. Nigeria added a fourth against Benin, confirming Bafana Bafana’s fate.

When the final whistle blew at Mbombela Stadium, the scoreline read 3-0 to South Africa. With Benin’s loss to Nigeria, Bafana Bafana topped Group C in the CAF qualifiers, booking their ticket to the 2026 Fifa World Cup – to be hosted in the US, Mexico and Canada.

It marks the first time since 2002 that Bafana Bafana have qualified for a world cup without doing so as hosts, ending a 16-year wait for a return to football’s grandest stage.

Celebrations

Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie shared his reactions to Bafana Bafana securing their spot. Watch the video:

Watch as Bafana Bafana fans and players celebrate wildly in Mbombela:

McKenzie posted a video on his Facebook page after the victory. Watch it here:

