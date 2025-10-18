Ballito father and son team takes on SA’s top sailors at Vaal Dam

Father-and-son duo Thomas and Gust Funke will race against some of South Africa’s top sailors at the annual Flying 15 Nationals at the Vaal Dam this weekend, The North Coast Courier reports.

Hosted by the Aeolians club today and tomorrow, the classic regatta celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It was first held in 1973 but saw three cancellations in 1989, 2018 and 2019.

Thomas (44) and brother Peter (40) claimed last year’s title at Midmar Dam and the Ballito sailor is excited to team up with his eldest son Gust (12) for a chance to defend the victory.

The duo will represent Point Yacht Club aboard the ‘new’ Shesha, marking Thomas’ third appearance at the Flying 15 Nationals.

“We are excited for this year’s race, we have spent a lot of time working on the new boat,” said Thomas.

Thomas and Gust Funke will sail aboard the ‘new ‘Shesha at this year’s race. Photo: Supplied

The regatta will feature nine races over two days, weather permitting. Teams will count their best eight results, with the lowest points total securing the title.

Thomas has had a packed sailing calendar in 2025, most recently competing in the Hunter KZN Regionals with Gust and his younger son Kai (10). Thomas and Kai also claimed gold at the Mirror Africa Champs and third at Marriott Mirror Worlds in April in Durban.

Thomas later partnered with Peter to win the 505 North Vaal Champs and Nationals and participated in the global Barts Bash event in the UK.

“Being able to share my passion with my boys is truly special. I am so proud of what my sons have achieved,” he said.

October is known for delivering ideal wind conditions on the Vaal Dam, which Thomas believes will benefit the crew.

“Sailing is very technical and physical and strategy and teamwork is important,” he added.

“You have to be fit and strong, be able to read the weather conditions and tune the boat to the conditions. It’s partly why we love the sport. It has many different elements that other sports do not, and it’s extremely complicated.”

The Vaal Dam is located in three provinces: The Free State (which has the longest stretch), Mpumalanga and Gauteng

