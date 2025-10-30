Plettenberg Bay teen smashes South African and All-Africa fishing records

Owen Lineker (15), a skilled young angler from Plettenberg Bay, has reeled in a phenomenal achievement, smashing both the South African and All-Africa junior records recently with a hefty 5.9kg red Chrysoblephus gibbiceps, popularly known as a red stumpnose.

Knysna-Plett Herald reports that red stumpnoses are instantly recognisable by their reddish-pink colouring, robust bodies and distinctive short snouts; the feature that gives the species its name.

Found around rocky reefs, they are prized by anglers for their fighting spirit and rarity as a top recreational catch.

Angling history

Owen’s record-breaking fish was caught during the Junior Bottom Fish Nationals U16 held earlier this year. His catch surpassed the previous record of 4.9kg by a full kilogram; a monumental leap that cemented his name in South African angling history.

Having practised the sport since pre-school, Owen has spent years perfecting his technique – and it paid off in spectacular fashion.

The tournament featured 18 participants across six regional teams, which included Eastern Province A, Southern Cape, Border/WP Barbarians, Zululand, Eastern Province B, and EP/Free State Barbarians; each with three anglers per team.

Owen’s record fish was caught on a reef off the Gqeberha coast, located with the help of seasoned skipper Warren Rauchman.

“It was some of the best fishing I’ve ever had,” Owen recalls.

“The bite was strong throughout the three-day event, even though the water turned murky on the final day.”

Feisty battle

Fishing from a boat anchored with a grapnel in 40m of water, Owen used a frozen squid head as bait, presented simply to blend naturally with the reef. The red stumpnose struck hard, sparking a feisty 10-minute battle.

“From the moment it hit, I knew it was a big boy, but I was still shocked when I saw just how big!

“I just kept the line tight to stop it from diving back into the reef, and in the end, a trident 6/0 circle hook, with a bright skirt and beads, rigged on a standard two-hook bottom rig, sealed the deal. It was a tough fight for sure, but I stayed focused and just trusted my reeling process.”

His set-up included an eight-foot Kingfisher rod, a seven-inch KP reel, and 20kg braid mainline paired with a 20m and 3m monofilament leader.

“Braid is ideal for deep water because it doesn’t stretch and cuts through the current, while the mono creates a weak spot, giving the fish a fair chance of fighting,” he explains.

Verification

The experienced Owen, who regularly catches and releases red stumpnose, was confident in immediately identifying the species. The fish was weighed on a calibrated scale at the local fishing club and later verified as both a national and an All-Africa record, a process that took nearly five months to complete.

Unfortunately, the fish could not be released, as official weighing was required for record verification.

Owen offered a simple tip to young anglers targeting reef species: “Use small hooks.”

With an African record already to his name, Owen now has his sights set on becoming a Protea angler and representing South Africa on the international stage, a dream that seems well within reach for this talented teen.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.