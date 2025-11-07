What a shot! Knysna’s Taylin Lincow takes gold, eyes Greece

Knysna sharpshooter Taylin Lincow (21) was in a class of her own at the Standard Ladies Division IPSC Shotgun Nationals held at the Kraaifontein Shooting Range in Cape Town over the weekend.

Knysna-Plett Herald reports that the event doubled as the first qualifier for the 2025 IPSC Shotgun World Shoot, set for September next year in Corinth, Greece.

Facing 45 rivals across 15 punishing stages, Lincow claimed a clean sweep that included the President’s Medal, the SAPSA Medal and the division gold medal.

She also notched 13th overall place in a field stacked with seasoned male shooters, crowning her the 2025 South African Champion in Standard Ladies (Semi-Automatic Shotgun).

Lincow said her victory was about precision under pressure and that she is now looking forward to the second round, which will be held in March next year.

A family affair

Lincow’s journey began at age six, tagging along to watch her dad compete and firing at Homtini Shooting Range on weekends.

“My dad, Julian Lincow, who is also a Protea shooter, first brought me into small matches. Then, at age 11, he took me to my first nationals with a handgun.

“There, everyone welcomed me with open arms and sharing that moment with my role model made it even more special.

“The handgun taught me movement and structure, but the shotgun stole my heart three years ago,” she said.

In 2023, she also made her World Shoot debut in Thailand, where she managed fourth place in the junior category.

Taylin Lincow with her father, Protea shooter Julian Lincow.

Breaking barriers

“The beauty about the sport is that it doesn’t matter if you are tall, short, male or female, because we’re all equals. It’s you, your gun and the stage.

“But still, there are stereotypes that exist that portray men as better, so I train harder to prove women are just as great – if not better.”

On the flip side, she reveals there is sparse female competition.

“When I medal, there’s less to benchmark against, which I hope will change in the future. It somewhat makes the achievement feel isolated sometimes.”

Mentorship

Lincow credits her mentors at Homtini Shooting Range, Andy and Elaine Fuller, for playing a pivotal role in her development.

“Uncle Andy really is the heart of it all. He taught my dad, and without him, neither of us would be where we are today. He’s passionate about changing how people see firearms; not as something to fear, but as something you control.”

Habits of a champion

Lincow attributes her success to relentless training, attention to safety and mental discipline. “Muscle memory is very important in our sport. The number one rule is that safety always comes first – knowing your muzzle direction, what’s behind it, and being in control.

“You only have one life, and even though the sport is full of adrenaline, anything can happen.” Her training focuses on speed and efficiency, particularly in movement and loading drills.

“Time is everything with a shotgun,” she says. “I do drills like ‘load four, shoot two’ and incorporate movement, even practising backward movement and shooting around barricades.”

She keeps physically fit through gym workouts, runs and walks to maintain the stamina required for competition.

Greece

With one qualifier now complete, Lincow has set her sights on the next selection round in March 2026.

Her goal is to earn her place on the South African team heading to Greece in September 2026 and to once again compete alongside her father, both donning the green and gold.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.