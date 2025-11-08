Top spot at stake: Boks must deliver in Paris to stay world No 1

The Springboks could be toppled from the top of the World Rugby rankings this weekend if results don’t go their way in Paris and Edinburgh.

The world champions currently hold a 1.20-point advantage over the second-placed All Blacks, but that lead will disappear if the Boks lose to France and the All Blacks beat Scotland at Murrayfield.

Rassie Erasmus’ side are guaranteed to stay No 1 if they draw with Les Bleus, or if New Zealand suffer an upset defeat to Scotland – which would be their first ever loss to the Scots.

However, if France win in Paris and the All Blacks continue their dominance over Scotland, the Boks will surrender top spot.

A commanding win, though, could cement South Africa’s status as the best team in the world. Victory by more than 15 points over France, coupled with a heavy All Blacks loss, would stretch the Boks’ lead at the top to nearly five points.

France, meanwhile, could climb as high as second with a big win – a position they haven’t held since October 2023 – while England and Ireland can’t improve significantly due to their lower-ranked opposition.

Elsewhere, Scotland can break into the top six for next month’s 2027 World Cup draw if they beat the All Blacks and either Australia or Argentina slip up.

World Rugby rankings:

1. South Africa 92.20

2. New Zealand 91.00

3. Ireland 88.85

4. England 88.04

5. France 87.82

6. Argentina 83.82

7. Australia 82.90

8. Scotland 81.57

9. Fiji 81.16

10. Italy 77.77

11. Georgia 74.69

12. Wales 74.05

13. Japan 73.25

14. Spain 69.12

15. USA 67.40

