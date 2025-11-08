Network Sport

Top spot at stake: Boks must deliver in Paris to stay world No 1

The Springboks’ position at the top of the World Rugby rankings hangs in the balance this weekend, with their No 1 status dependent on results in both Paris and Edinburgh.

1 hour ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
Kurt-Lee Arendse for the Springboks running with a ball in his hand.
Kurt-Lee Arendse. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

The Springboks could be toppled from the top of the World Rugby rankings this weekend if results don’t go their way in Paris and Edinburgh.

The world champions currently hold a 1.20-point advantage over the second-placed All Blacks, but that lead will disappear if the Boks lose to France and the All Blacks beat Scotland at Murrayfield.

Rassie Erasmus’ side are guaranteed to stay No 1 if they draw with Les Bleus, or if New Zealand suffer an upset defeat to Scotland – which would be their first ever loss to the Scots.

SIYA: 100th cap is for everyone

However, if France win in Paris and the All Blacks continue their dominance over Scotland, the Boks will surrender top spot.

A commanding win, though, could cement South Africa’s status as the best team in the world. Victory by more than 15 points over France, coupled with a heavy All Blacks loss, would stretch the Boks’ lead at the top to nearly five points.

KEO’S CALL: France are good but Boks are great

France, meanwhile, could climb as high as second with a big win – a position they haven’t held since October 2023 – while England and Ireland can’t improve significantly due to their lower-ranked opposition.

Elsewhere, Scotland can break into the top six for next month’s 2027 World Cup draw if they beat the All Blacks and either Australia or Argentina slip up.

Weekend teams

World Rugby rankings:
1. South Africa 92.20
2. New Zealand 91.00
3. Ireland 88.85
4. England 88.04
5. France 87.82
6. Argentina 83.82
7. Australia 82.90
8. Scotland 81.57
9. Fiji 81.16
10. Italy 77.77
11. Georgia 74.69
12. Wales 74.05
13. Japan 73.25
14. Spain 69.12
15. USA 67.40

