Willemse says Boks need to watch out for 4 Italy players

Utility back Damian Willemse has identified four Italy players the Springboks need to be mindful of, come their test match in Turin on Saturday.

The teams clash at 14:40 in the Springboks’ third end-of-year tour game, and their third-last match of the season.

South Africa have won 10 of 12 games so far this year, including two victories against Italy in July (42-24 in Pretoria and 45-0 in Gqeberha).

Willemse played the full 80 minutes in Pretoria. He said he also learnt much about the Italian players in his time playing for the Stormers against Zebre Parma and Benetton in the United Rugby Championship.

He said Italy are strong in all departments, and will be confident after their 26-19 victory over Australia in Udine on the weekend. While Australia-born wingers Louis Lynagh and Montanna Ioane scored tries to secure the win, Willemse mentioned a centre, lock, flanker and fullback the Springboks need to keep in their sights.

‘All-court team’

“Italy have really built their game,” Willemse said. “They are an all-court team. It will be a good challenge, especially in the air. Their wingers are not scared to get up and at the ball. Their kicking game is good.

“Defensively, they are a really good team. Then, set-piece-wise, we know they are a good mauling side.”

The Springbok described Ange Capuozzo (fullback), Niccolo Cannone (lock), Ignacio Brex (centre) and Manuel Zuliani (flanker) as ‘brilliant players’ who can pull the strings for Italy.

“It will be a super contest. They will definitely bring the challenge to us. They are definitely up on a high after the result last week against Australia. And rightfully so, I think they’ve been playing very good rugby.”

All four players mentioned by Willemse have shone for their respective clubs this season, with Capuozzo scoring four tries in four matches for Toulouse – one in every game. His side currently leads France’s Top 14.

Of the four, only Zualini didn’t play a full 80 minutes against Australia. Brex currently captains the Azzurri while Michele Lamaro is injured, though Cannone led the team against South Africa in July.

Willemse’s ‘super advantage’ in Springbok selection

On a personal note, Willemse said being able to play fullback, centre, and flyhalf offers a ‘super advantage’ both to his own selection and to the team.

“It’s something the coaches have been moulding since I came into the setup in 2018. It’s a role I’ve grown into and cherish to do for the team,” he said.

He said the Springboks have a few versatile players. Some include utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, wing/fullbacks Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Aphelele Fassi.

Even Kwagga Smith can play loose forward as well as wing, Erasmus has said in the past, though the former Blitzbok has not been entrusted to play on the side yet.

At the moment, ‘hybrid player’ André Esterhuizen has offered the team much in playing flank and centre.

“[Versatility] helps with team selection, with the plans we want to go for each weekend,” Willemse said.

