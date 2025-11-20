Mostert’s availability leaves Boks looking comfy ahead of last 2 games

The rescinding of Franco Mostert’s red card leaves the Springboks on somewhat steadier ground for their last two end-of-year tour matches.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus didn’t feel the need to call on replacement lock Salmaan Moerat despite the red cards shown to Lood de Jager and Mostert in the last two matches, against France and Italy, respectively.

Instead, Erasmus welcomed hooker Bongi Mbonambi and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu to the squad for the remaining matches against Ireland and Wales.

De Jager might still be unavailable due to his no-arms tackle ban, but Mostert’s punishment being downgraded to a yellow card vindicated the coach’s decision.

Springboks to prove a point

A World Rugby disciplinary committee found that referee James Doleman and his match officials had erred in presenting Mostert’s red card against Italy last week, with there being no contact to flyhalf Paolo Garbisi’s head in the collision.

Not that there was any shortage of locks in the Springbok camp. Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortjé, Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman wait in the ranks, while flankers Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ben-Jason Dixon are able to cover numbers four and five if needed.

Kleyn played his first match since the Barbarians non-Test in June, when he started for the Boks in their 32-14 win over Italy in Turin on the weekend. Dixon, meanwhile, played his first Test in over a year.

The latter played for only 12 minutes before being sacrificed after Mostert’s red card. He was replaced by Nortjé so the lineout could function.

One would expect Erasmus to give both players a proper run in these final two games of the season. Especially as Kleyn plies his trade for Munster currently, and will move to Leinster next season.

Mostert returns as forward pack swells

Mostert, meanwhile, will be feeling vindicated and fired up to prove a point. If he doesn’t start, he will almost certainly be named on the bench and entrusted to take his opportunity.

The inclusion of Mbonambi and Mchunu will bring energy to a forward pack that has worked hard after the loss of Jan-Hendrik Wessels (ban) and Ox Nché (injury).

Erasmus pointed out instances in the Italy game where refereeing was inconsistent, and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick spoke openly of how the Springboks felt mistreated by referees following the red cards.

The Springbok coaching staff now have little to complain about, provided refereeing is up to standard in the Ireland and Wales Tests.

If it is up to scratch, it is up to the Boks to beat Ireland in Ireland – something they haven’t done since 2012.

