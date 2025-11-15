Springboks do it again with 14 men: Four takeaways from Italy win

The Springboks beat Italy 32-14 in Turin – their third victory over the Azzurri this year.

The Springboks won their second match with 14 men in as many weeks, backing up last week’s victory over France in Paris with a hard-fought 32-14 win against Italy in Turin on Saturday.

The Springboks lifted their performance again in the second half, scoring three tries in the final 21 minutes to turn a 10–3 half-time lead into a more comfortable victory.

Here are four takeaways from the match.

Mostert’s red card

A second Springbok lock received a permanent red card in as many weeks, when Franco Mostert was penalised for a dangerous tackle in the 12th minute.

Lood de Jager’s red card against France the week before was followed by one of the great second-half performances as the 14-man Springboks elevated their performance in Paris to give Siya Kolisi a win in his 100th Test.

But Mostert’s infringement was not nearly as clear-cut, and the Springboks will feel the outcome was harsh. Thankfully, they still played well with 14 men, and later with 13 men when Marco van Staden received a yellow card.

Younger Springbok side show their hunger

Rassie Erasmus made 11 changes to the team, with several players playing their first game on the end-of-year tour.

With just two more matches left in the season after this, those who received their opportunities grabbed them with both hands.

Canan Moodie played brilliantly again at outside centre, creating a try for Grant Williams, and Handré Pollard was excellent with the boot – both in front of posts and in general play.

Ben-Jason Dixon misses out, again

Stormers flanker Ben-Jason Dixon waited more than 12 months for his next Springbok cap – last playing in September 2024 – only to lose out after Mostert’s red card.

He played just 13 minutes before the infringement, after which he was replaced by Ruan Nortjé so the lineout could function.

Dixon will feel hard done by after injuries kept him out of the Springbok squad in the past, while a contract dispute with the Stormers limited his game time, reducing his chances of selection as well.

There would have been fewer players ready to take their opportunity. But he will have to wait for the next game…

Handré Pollard slotted all four of his kicks at goal against Italy. He also nailed a drop-goal that was disallowed due to an obstruction. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Pollard v Garbisi

While the Springboks were deserved winners, scoring four tries to Italy’s one, the game remained tight for the first hour, with scoreboard pressure hinging largely on the goal-kicking.

Pollard played brilliantly in his first match for the Boks since their Rugby Championship defeat to New Zealand at Eden Park in September.

He slotted all four of his kicks, and even a drop-goal that was disallowed due to an obstruction. His counterpart, Paolo Garbisi, however, missed his only conversion and missed two of his five penalties.

That meant eight points went begging in a tight contest.

Manie Libbok struggled with his kicking after replacing Pollard in the 67th minute, even letting the shot clock run out before attempting the team’s fourth conversion.