What De Jager’s four-match ban means for Bok selection

The Springboks have enough locks and utility forwards in the team to cover for Lood de Jager in the lineout.

The Springboks will probably not have to call on the squad’s standby lock, Salmaan Moerat, having enough specialist locks – and utility forwards who can fill in – for their three remaining matches of the season.

Lood de Jager copped a four-match ban for a no-arms tackle during the Springboks’ 32-17 victory over France last weekend, ruling him out of the remaining three matches of the season, the first of which is against Italy in Turin on Saturday (kick-off 2.40pm).

When the No 5 lock received his red card in the 38th minute, flanker Siya Kolisi made way for Ruan Nortjé at half-time so the lineouts could function.

Nortjé paired with Eben Etzebeth at four until the latter was replaced by RG Snyman in the 47th minute.

It is almost a given that Etzebeth (exclusively a No 4 lock), Nortjé and Snyman will be in the matchday 23 against Italy.

Mostert or Kleyn could fill in

Franco Mostert is the obvious option to fill the void, being a veteran in the side with 82 caps and five for the team this season.

Jean Kleyn is also in the squad, though he has not played for the Boks since their Barbarians non-Test in June. This could be a good opportunity for the Munster man to add to his seven international caps.

Erasmus also has the option of using flankers Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ben-Jason Dixon as back-ups for lock, as they have both played there.

Dixon and Du Toit the utility backups?

Du Toit has played the full 80 minutes in the last eight matches he’s played for the national team. That means he’s an immediate option in the starting XV who can fill in at lineout if one of the locks becomes unavailable.

Dixon has only played flanker for the Boks (all of his five caps in 2024), and last played lock for the Stormers back in 2023. It is unlikely Erasmus would play him at lock, though stranger things have happened. The Bok coach did play Cobus Wiese at No 8 at international level when he had never played there before.

Moerat also only recently returned from a knee injury sustained in July.

After playing for the Boks against Italy in Gqeberha, he missed the whole Rugby Championship as well as the first four United Rugby Championship matches for the Stormers. He only returned in their fifth-round game against Benetton, leaving the field at half-time.

Following the match against Italy this weekend, the Boks face Ireland and Wales.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will name his team for the Italy match on Thursday afternoon.