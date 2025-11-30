Network Sport

Etzebeth eye-gouge incident: Rassie says red card was ‘justified’

The Boks were hardly troubled in the match in Cardiff, winning 73-0.

18 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuizen 1 minute read
Archive photo: Eben Etzebeth during warm-up at Mbombela Stadium. Image: Johan Orton

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has spoken out against his lock and Test veteran Eben Etzebeth who was shown a red card for an eye-gouge late in the game against Wales in Cardiff last night.

The No 4 lock, who came off the bench in the 50th minute in the Boks’ 73-0 win against Wales at the Principality Stadium, got involved in a scuffle with one or more Welsh players late in the game, reports The Citizen.

Following the intervention of the television match official, visuals showed Etzebeth making contact with the eye area of Welsh player Alex Mann, resulting in his being sent off the field with a red card.

‘It didn’t look good’

Commenting on the incident after the match, Erasmus said: “I don’t know what I can say at this stage. It didn’t look good, and I thought it was a justified red card.

“How … or why it happened … if he was provoked, I’m not sure. But that’s definitely not the way we want to play.”

The Boks have come under criticism at times this November following red cards shown to Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert for head high tackles.

De Jager copped a lengthy ban, but Mostert’s red card was overturned, and he started the Test against Wales.

Etzebeth is sure to face a hearing in the coming days which, should he receive a ban, will see him likely miss several Sharks URC and EPCR matches in the coming weeks.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi, in a television interview after the match, said of the Etzebeth incident: “I’m sure he didn’t mean to do that on purpose. There’s no way. Eben’s said sorry to the guy already. But I don’t want that to be the highlight of the day. It’s been a good day.”

The Boks’ win against Wales was the world champions’ fifth on tour following earlier wins against Japan, France, Italy and Ireland. It is the second straight year that the Boks have toured Europe in November and not lost a match.

18 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuizen 1 minute read

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacques manages the daily sports offering for online and print at The Citizen. He previously worked as a senior rugby and golf writer for The Star and Independent Media’s weekend print and online publications. He has travelled extensively with the Springboks, touring to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina to cover tours and Test matches. He has also covered several World Sevens Series tournaments, including in Hong Kong. Jacques has covered well over 100 Test matches and numerous other rugby encounters across South Africa. He has also covered a number of the biggest golfing tournaments held in South Africa as well as the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He is passionate about all things sport, with athletics at the top of his great sporting loves. He has 25 years’ experience in mainstream media, as a writer, sub-editor and editor. He is a former recipient of a Sasol Springbok rugby writing award. If you give him a gap, he’ll talk all day about running, on the road and on trails. He’s run numerous marathons and also completed the famous Comrades ultra marathon in KZN. When he’s not running, you might find him on the golf course or squash court, two other favourites past-times.

Related Articles

Athlete in Springbok colours showing off a trophy with two medals hanging around his neck

World-class strongman: Roodepoort’s Kroezen dominates powerlifting and slap fighting rankings

24 hours ago
Eben Etsebeth in a white springbok rugby shirt

Brilliant Boks demolish Dragons

November 29, 2025
Cricket ball and bat laying on grass with the words 'Cricket News' big across the screen

Nandre Burger: Proteas eager to carry Test momentum into ODI series against India

November 29, 2025

He had it at 14: Ex-KES coach on Malcolm Marx’s rise to World Rugby’s summit

November 28, 2025
Back to top button