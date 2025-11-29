Springbok player ratings in 73-0 win against Wales in Cardiff

A number of players produced strong performances in the big win in Cardiff.

The Springboks beat Wales 73-0 in their fifth and final game of their European tour in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Boks scored 11 tries in an emphatic performance to sign off their November tour on a high.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10, on Saturday.

Damian Willemse 8: Another very satisfying performance at the back, his kicking was excellent, he was good in the air and made some strong passes. A few basic errors later on.

Ethan Hooker 8: The youngster in the team looks like a veteran. He was excellent in the air, competing well for high kicks, while he looked lively out wide, and he scored an excellent try.

Damian de Allende 7: An unusually quiet day for the midfielder, he didn’t get many chances, but carried the ball strongly at times and made his tackles.

Andre Esterhuizen 9: One of his best showings in a Bok jersey … he carried strongly over the gainline, ran hard at the opposition, won breakdowns penalties, and scored a super try.

Andre Esterhuizen of South Africa scores his team’s eighth try on Saturday. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Canan Moodie 7: He contested well in the air, made a good line break, and scored a try after some opportunistic play. He, however, made a few handling errors as well.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 9: Excellent, again. His kicking at goal and out of hand was solid, he ran well with the ball and scored two well-taken tries. Played a part in Hooker try.

Morne van den Berg 8: His service was swift and on the mark, his kicking was decent and he kept the defenders busy. He also scored a try after some quick thinking.

Jasper Wiese 7: Also a fairly quiet game for the big No 8, though he carried strongly and tackled well. He scored a try from a big Bok scrum. Left the action in the 50th minute.

Franco Mostert 7: The veteran loosie carried on occasion and busied himself around the field, while he soared high in the lineouts. Another workman-like outing.

Siya Kolisi 7: The skipper made a number of big carries in the early moments and got involved in the action. He also made the occasional run with the ball into space.

Ruan Nortje 8: He ran the lineouts well, won his own lineout ball and got busy in the tight-loose exchanges. Carried well at times and was rewarded with a try after a strong drive.

Jean Kleyn 6: He worked hard off the ball, made his tackles and won the occasional lineout, and also got stuck in as a ruck cleaner. Left the action in the 50th minute.

Wilco Louw 8: His scrumming was again the highlight, as he won a number of penalties for his team. He also carried well on occasion and even scored a Test try.

Johan Grobbelaar 8: It’s not easy backing up Malcolm Marx but he did brilliantly with his lineout throwing and was involved in plenty of the action. Won a breakdown penalty and made plenty tackles.

Gerhard Steenekamp 8: Back to his best after a tough injury-hit year. He scrummed superbly, helping his team win several penalties. He also scored a try.

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa leaves the field after being shown a red card against Wales. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Bench 8: All the bench-sitters entered the action in the 50th minute. Bongi Mbonambi continued the good lineout work, Zachary Porthen and Asenathi Ntlabakanye kept up the pressure in the scrums, while Marco van Staden, Ben-Jason Dixon and Kwagga Smith upped the tempo in general play, working hard as ball-carriers, tacklers and breakdown menaces.

Eben Etzebeth soured his and his team’s performance by getting a red card for an eye-gouge, though he scored a try and brought good energy to the contest.

Cobus Reinach earned a 50th Test cap and played well in the final 30 minutes.