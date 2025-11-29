Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Etzebeth eye-gouge incident: ‘I thought it was a justified red card,’ says Rassie

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

29 November 2025

10:17 pm

The Boks were hardly troubled in the match in Cardiff, winning 73-0.

Eben Etzebeth

South Africa’s Eben Etzebeth leaves the field having received a red card by French referee Luc Ramos during the Test against Wales. Picture: Paul Ellis / AFP

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has spoken out against his lock and Test veteran Eben Etzebeth who was shown a red card for an eye-gouge late in the Test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The No 4 lock, who came off the bench in the 50th minute in the Boks’ 73-0 win against Wales at the Principality Stadium, got involved in a scuffle with one or more Welsh players late in the game.

Following the intervention of the television match official, visuals showed Etzebeth making contact with the eye area of Welsh player Alex Mann, resulting in his being sent off the field with a red card.

‘It didn’t look good’

Commenting on the incident after the match, Erasmus said: “I don’t know what I can say at this stage. It didn’t look good, and I thought it was a justified red card.

“How … or why it happened … if he was provoked, I’m not sure. But that’s definitely not the way we want to play.”

The Boks have come under criticism at times this November following red cards shown to Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert for head high tackles.

De Jager copped a lengthy ban, but Mostert’s red card was overturned and he started the Test against Wales.

Etzebeth is sure to face a hearing in the coming days which, should he receive a ban, will see him likely miss several Sharks URC and EPCR matches in the coming weeks.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi, in a television interview after the match, said of the Etzebeth incident: “I’m sure he didn’t mean to do that on purpose. There’s no way. Eben’s said sorry to the guy already. But I don’t want that to be the highlight of the day. It’s been a good day.”

The Boks’ win against Wales was the world champions’ fifth on tour following earlier wins against Japan, France, Italy and Ireland. It is the second straight year that the Boks have toured Europe in November and not lost a match.

Read more on these topics

Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships