Video: Why Siya Kolisi is leaving the Sharks to return to the Stormers

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson says Siya Kolisi will add value to the squad in ways that no other player can when he returns to Cape Town next year.

Kolisi is set to rejoin the Stormers from the Sharks in July 2026 and, while his on-field qualities are well known, Dobson believes his greatest impact will be in helping shape the next generation.

Developing future leaders

“We have got an outstanding crop of loose forwards in our squad and a number of very strong young leaders, with the last three Junior Springbok captains all on our books,” Dobson said.

“Siya will be able to help develop these players and mentor them in a way that nobody else could, given what he has achieved and what he represents to all South Africans and especially our fans.”

Part of a long-term plan

Dobson stressed that Kolisi’s return forms part of a longer-term plan rather than a short-term solution.

“We are very aware of the load that he has carried professionally and personally over the last few years,” he said. “But what is so encouraging is the way that he has bought into helping us reach the goals we have set for ourselves in developing our squad as we build towards Project 2029.”

More than just rugby

Kolisi, who began his professional career in Cape Town in 2012, said returning to the Stormers is about more than rugby.

“I have such incredible memories of my time at the Stormers, the way I was embraced by the fans in my formative years has never left me,” he said.

“My family is in Cape Town and it is important to me to be close to them. This move gives me the chance to do that while also giving back to the team and fans who made such a big contribution to the player and person I am today.

“I am looking forward to contributing in any way I can to the future success and happiness of this special club and its incredible supporters.”

Value beyond matchday

For Dobson, that mindset underlines why Kolisi’s return is so significant.

“What he offers goes far beyond matchday,” he said. “That’s where his real value lies.”

Why Kolisi is leaving the Sharks

Kolisi has explained why he is leaving the Sharks for a second time.

He began his professional career with the Stormers before joining the Sharks in 2021. After asking to be released from his contract, the Springbok captain moved to Racing 92 following the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

His stint in France proved unsuccessful, with the Sharks paying a reported R17m to secure his early release and bring him back to Durban after just one season.

Last season, Kolisi attempted to return to the Stormers after he and his then wife Rachel announced their divorce.

The Sharks held him to his contract then, but have now agreed to release him.

“The Sharks have been a special part of my journey,” Kolisi said. “From the players and coaches to the staff and supporters, this is a team with strong values and a real sense of family. I have loved being part of this group and especially enjoyed seeing the younger guys develop and gain confidence.

“While I had hoped to complete my career at the Sharks, I have to be there for my family who were unable to relocate to Durban. This decision wasn’t easy, but it is about being closer to my kids.

“I leave with nothing but respect for the Sharks and real belief in where this team is heading.”

Tribute from Sharks leadership

Sharks CEO Shaun Bryans paid tribute to Kolisi.

“Siya’s contribution to the Sharks goes far beyond matchday,” he said. “He brought a level of leadership, humility and perspective that lifted everyone around him.

“While it is never easy to say goodbye to a player of his calibre, we fully respect his decision to put his family first.

“Importantly, Siya has helped set standards that will remain long after he moves on, and that creates real opportunity for the next group of leaders to emerge.”

