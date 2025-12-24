Garden Route Badgers player makes history as SA Schools cricket captain

For the first time in the history of the South African Schools cricket team, the side was captained by a player from the Garden Route Badgers, formerly known as South Western Districts.

According to Oudtshoorn Courant, Enathi Kitshini, a left-arm spin bowler from Thembalethu High School in George, was presented with the captain’s armband after the conclusion of the Khaya Majola National tournament, which ended in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Historic captaincy

He captained the SA Schools team in their annual match against the SA Colts, which was played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Kitshini was one of the top wicket-takers in the tournament, claiming 12 wickets at an average of 23.5.

On top of this achievement, he became the first player from the Cricket South Africa Hub development programme to captain the SA Schools team.

Progress through national ranks

In 2023, after the national tournament in Makhanda, he was selected for the SA Colts team, and last year, following the Cape Town tournament, he was named in the SA Schools team. Armaan Manack from Gauteng was the only other player from last year’s SA Schools team to be reselected.

The SA Schools, 151/2, were victorious in this T20 fixture with an eight-wicket win against the SA Colts (148/9).

Future prospects

Kitshini, who has represented the Garden Route Badgers since the age of 11, including the U13 tournament and all possible national age-group tournaments, made his first-class debut for the senior Badgers team last season.

He will also, in January and February, represent the SA U19 team at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Michael Eksteen, the president of SWD Cricket, congratulated Kitshini on his appointment and selection as captain of this elite team. “This is an historic landmark in our history books and we are extremely proud on his achievement and hard work and dedication.”

He further confirmed that the board has already approved proactive measures to retain his services in the province.

Shirwin Plaatjies from the Bridgton Hub was included in the Southern Superstars team, from the Western Cape, for the Cricket South Africa National Cubs tournament, which will be hosted in Stellenbosch in January.

