State of the URC: Gripping SA derbies kick off new year

After taking a Christmas break, the Sharks host the Lions in Durban on Saturday while the Vodacom Bulls travel to Cape Town to face the Stormers.

Munster had the chance to leapfrog the log-leading Stormers when they hosted arch-rivals Leinster at Thomond Park this past weekend, but were edged 13-8. However, a losing bonus point was enough to lift them above Cardiff (who beat the Dragons 22-19) into second place on points difference. Both teams have 30 log points – two behind the Stormers – but have played one match more.

The Glasgow Warriors remain fourth after a 21-3 win over Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

In other results, the Ospreys beat the Scarlets 26-19 in Llanelli, visitors Benetton defeated Zebre 37-23 and Ulster overcame Connacht 29-24 in Galway.

All 16 teams will be in action this weekend and South African fans can look forward to two spicy local derbies.

The Stormers are unbeaten this season, having won seven from seven in the URC and with a mammoth points difference of 131 (only one other team, Glasgow, has hit three figures). An injury-depleted Stormers were still too strong for a game Lions side in round seven in Cape Town, winning 34-27. Coach John Dobson could welcome back flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and utility back Damian Willemse for the clash against the Bulls at what is expected to be a packed Cape Town Stadium for one of the highlights on the local rugby calendar. The Bulls arrive in Cape Town on a five-match losing streak in all competitions and 10th on the URC log. A 21-12 loss to the Sharks in Durban in round seven was the trigger for the Bulls hierarchy to jettison assistant coaches Andries Bekker and Chris Rossouw, with Neil de Bruin coming in and several Springbok coaches also providing short-term support to head coach Johan Ackermann. MORE: Bok coaches answer Bulls’ SOS The Lions are the second best-placed South African URC side, occupying eighth position on 17 points. It’s hard to know what to expect from Ivan van Rooyen’s side against the Sharks at Kings Park on Saturday. After a disappointing tour to start the tournament, they beat Ulster, the Scarlets and Bulls, before losing back-to-back EPCR Challenge matches and going down to the Stormers in the URC. The Sharks, meanwhile, have won their first two matches under interim coach JP Pietersen, against Saracens in the Investec Champions Cup and the Bulls in the URC. However, they sit fourth from bottom on the URC log, with 12 points, and will be eager to make up ground on the teams above them with another home win. News broke before Christmas that Siya Kolisi will return to the Stormers at the end of the season, with the Sharks now hoping for a big final push from the Springbok captain in his last five months in Durban. SIYA: Decision to leave Sharks wasn’t easy Round 8 results: Cardiff 22 Dragons 19

Scarletts 19 Ospreys 26

Zebre 23 Benetton 37

Edinburgh 3 Glasgow 21

Connacht 24 Ulster 29

Munster 8 Leinster 13

Round 9 fixtures: Thursday, January 1 Dragons vs Scarletts, 17:00

Ospreys vs Cardiff, 19:30

Friday, January 2

Ulster vs Munster, 21:45

Saturday, January 3

Sharks vs Lions, 15:30

Stormers vs Bulls, 18:00

Benetton vs Edinburgh, 19:30

Leinster vs Connacht, 19:30

