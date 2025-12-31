New assistant coach Neil de Bruin relishes challenge at struggling Bulls

New attack coach Neil de Bruin has embraced the challenges at the Bulls with enthusiasm, aiming to instil intensity and clarity alongside his former Lions and Japan-based mentor Johan Ackermann.

De Bruin was appointed following Ackermann’s decision to dismiss senior assistant coaches Andries Bekker and Chris Rossouw, who had served under previous head coach Jake White.

De Bruin arrives as SA Rugby has answered Ackermann’s call for support, providing Springbok assistant coaches Jerry Flannery, Felix Jones and Andy Edwards, along with mobi-unit coach Duane Vermeulen.

The Bulls have now lost five games in a row, and won only three of nine URC and Champions Cup matches so far this season. They’ve conceded 45 tries and 307 points in total in nine matches. That’s five tries, and 34 points, conceded on average per game.

They lie 10th on the URC table and fifth in their Champions Cup pool.

De Bruin at the Bulls

Turning 40 in March, De Bruin’s rugby journey has been shaped by family, mentors and resilience. His father, Swys, now head coach of the South African women’s team, remains a guiding influence.



“My dad has always been a great mentor,” he says. “He taught me that rugby is about people first, and that’s something I carry into every role.”

Partly raised in Kimberley while his father coached Griquas, De Bruin attended Diamantveld School, where he excelled not only in rugby but also in senior provincial cricket. Ultimately, rugby won his heart.

He joined the Sharks Academy as a scrumhalf and flyhalf, later representing College Rovers, with whom he won the national club championship. His playing career included Varsity Cup for Tuks and Vodacom Cup for the Bulls, before injuries forced him to retire at just 26.

Coaching quickly became his calling. Former Springbok scrumhalf Robert du Preez gave him his first break at Potchefstroom University (Pukke), where Neil reached two Varsity Cup finals. He also coached at the Leopards. From there, he joined the Lions as high-performance coach, then teamed up with Joey Mongalo to guide the Lions U19 side to three consecutive provincial titles.

De Bruin teams up with Ackers

Super Rugby beckoned, and De Bruin worked alongside his father, helping the Lions reach a final as a skills and kicking coach. In 2017, he first crossed paths with Johan Ackermann.

“Working with Johan was a turning point,” Neil recalls. “We share a belief in intensity and clarity. Now, being reunited, I feel energised for what lies ahead.”

The partnership continued when they coached together in Japan from 2020 to 2024, before De Bruin returned to South Africa to lead Paarl Boys High as director of rugby. Under his guidance, the school ended 2025 ranked number one in the country.

Now, he embraces the Bulls challenge with enthusiasm: “This is the challenge I want. My philosophy is simple: You’ve got to have fun, focus on the positives, coach with intensity. Clarity leads to consistency.”

His arrival at Loftus signals not just tactical innovation but a renewed energy in the Bulls’ attack, built on his belief that rugby is about joy, connection and clarity.

This article was first published by The Citizen.

