OPINION: Stormers flying too high to worry about the Bulls receiving help

SA Rugby’s rush to aid Johann Ackermann could favour one union, but the Stormers should focus on their own strong form ahead of their derby.

An eagle does not concern itself with the affairs of ants.

While the double URC finalists, the Bulls, will not enjoy being likened to insects, the saying certainly holds true as the currently flailing union receives a coaching boost ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the undefeated Stormers.

The Capetonians are enjoying the best start to a season by any South African franchise since they joined European rugby, with nine straight wins.

If they were to worry about the Bulls, who are on a five-game losing streak, receiving help from three Springbok assistant coaches and a mobi-unit coach, it would do them a disservice.

The Stormers have already beaten stronger, in-form teams with better coaching staff. Focusing on the Bulls would only distract them from the tremendous job they are already doing.

Bulls have a ways to go

It could be several weeks before the Bulls reap the benefits of having Bok assistant coaches Jerry Flannery, Felix Jones and Andy Edwards, and mobi-unit coach Duane-Vermeulen, in the mix.

Johan Ackermann is struggling to find identity and cohesion in his first season in charge of the Bulls. After initially retaining Jake White’s assistant coaches, Chris Rossouw and Andries Bekker, he has now decided to axe them, replacing backline coach Rossouw with former Lions assistant coach Neil de Bruin.

The Bulls have won only three of their nine URC and Champions Cup matches so far this season.

They’ve conceded 45 tries and 307 points in total. That’s five tries, and 34 points, conceded on average per game.

SA Rugby leaping to meet Ackermann’s request for help while other South African teams have struggled in recent years, perhaps smacks of favouritism, or at least giving one an unfair advantage.

But the Bulls need all the help they can get.

The Stormers, meanwhile, have already thrashed defending champions Leinster, who are led by the accomplished Leo Cullen with former World-Cup winning Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber in support, and secured their first ever win against second-placed Munster at Thomond Park.

They have defeated strong opponents from Wales, Italy and France this season, and beat a resilient Lions team who downed the Bulls three weeks before.

John Dobson and his own assistant coaches should focus on what is working for them.