Bulls coaching shake-up: De Bruin recruited, Bok assistants to help — report

The Pretoria-based side have not made a good start to the 2025/26 season.

The Bulls have reportedly recruited former Lions assistant coach Neil de Bruin as their new backline coach, while a number of current Springbok management members are also in line to help assist at the beleaguered Pretoria union.

Afrikaans Sunday publication Rapport has stated De Bruin, who worked previously with current Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann during their days at the Lions, will take over from axed Chris Rossouw as backline coach from Monday.

Help from Boks

Rapport revealed last week that Ackermann and the Bulls had sacked Rossouw and forwards coach Andries Bekker, both of whom worked under previous Bulls head coach Jake White. Ackermann inherited both men when he took over at the beginning of this season.

Also, Rapport says Duane Vermeulen, who works for SA Rugby’s mobi-unit — which helps the country’s top teams in coaching and guidance — will link up with the Bulls in the coming days to assist, while there is also talk of the likes of Felix Jones, Jerry Flannery and Andy Edwards potentially helping Ackermann turn the Bulls around.

The Bulls have yet to announce the departure of Rossouw and Bekker or any changes to the coaching team.

History

The Pretoria-based side replaced White with Ackermann during the off season. Under their new coach the Bulls have won just three of seven URC matches. After a weekend off, they return to action this weekend with a local derby against the Stormers in Cape Town.

Ackermann has worked closely with De Bruin in the past, first at the Lions during the franchise’s successful run to Super Rugby finals in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and again later in Japan. The young De Bruin has in recent times filled the position of director of rugby at top school, Paarl Boys High.

With Bekker no longer involved at Loftus, Ackermann is expected to take charge of the forwards, with De Bruin handling the backs.