Springbok stars lead Lions’ charge into Durban

Saturday’s United Rugby Championship derby in Durban promises fierce action, as the Lions arrive stacked with top-tier experience while the Sharks have the home-town advantage.

January 2, 2026
Nicholas Zaal 1 minute read
Morne van den Berg going over for a try during the 2025 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Italy. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

The Lions have named a powerhouse team replete with all their Springboks in the starting XV for their Saturday United Rugby Championship Derby against the Sharks.

The match kicks off at 15:30 at Kings Park in Durban, with the Lions naming a relatively unchanged team for round nine.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye (prop), Ruan Venter (flanker), Morné van den Berg (scrumhalf) and Quan Horn (fullback) all start, while SA U20 star Haashim Pead plays from the bench.

Keyter misses URC derby

Locks Darrien Landsberg and Reinhard Nothnagel miss out due to shoulder and concussion setbacks suffered against the Stormers a fortnight ago.

Angelo Davids makes an appearance on the left wing for Eduan Keyter who’s undergoing standard concussion protocols.

Eddie Davids starts at loosehead prop with SJ Kotze remaining at home also due to injury.

Renzo du Plessis and Pead are drafted onto the bench.

The Lions are eighth on the URC table with three wins from seven matches. The Sharks are 13th with two wins.

The Sharks have the edge over the Lions historically in the URC, winning five out of their eight clashes. Last season, the Lions beat the Sharks 38-14 in Joburg before the Sharks beat the Lions 25-22 in Durban.

Lions Starting XV:

  1. Eddie Davids
  2. PJ Botha
  3. Asenathi Ntlabakanye
  4. Etienne Oostuizen
  5. Ruben Schoeman
  6. Jarod Cairns
  7. Ruan Venter
  8. Francke Horn (c)
  9. Morné van den Berg
  10. Chris Smith
  11. Angelo Davids
  12. Bronson Mills
  13. Erich Cronje
  14. Kelly Mpeku
  15. Quan Horn

Replacements

  1. Morné Brandon
  2. RF Shoeman
  3. Conrad van Vuuren
  4. Ruan Delport
  5. Siba Qoma
  6. Renzo du Plessis
  7. Haashim Pead
  8. Richard Kriel

Sharks starting XV:

  1. Ox Nché
  2. Bongi Mbonambi
  3. Hanro Jacobs
  4. Jason Jenkins
  5. Emile van Heerden
  6. Siya Kolisi
  7. Vincent Tshituka
  8. Manu Tshituka
  9. Grant Williams
  10. Jordan Hendrikse
  11. Makazole Mapimpi
  12. André Esterhuizen (Captain)
  13. Ethan Hooker
  14. Edwill van der Merwe
  15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

  1. Eduan Swart
  2. Phatu Ganyane
  3. Mawande Mdanda
  4. Corné Rahl
  5. Phepsi Buthelezi
  6. Nick Hatton
  7. Jaden Hendrikse
  8. Siya Masuku

This article was first published by The Citizen.

