Momentum key for Lions as they prepare for Sharks derby

The Lions say the more chances they create the better the odds will be that they execute them against the Sharks.

The Lions have pinpointed key areas for improvement as they prepare for a crucial United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Sharks at Kings Park on Saturday afternoon.

Retaining momentum and creating more attacking opportunities have been the focus in training, with assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher highlighting flyhalf Chris Smith, scrumhalf Morné van den Berg and fullback Quan Horn as players working on sharpening their decision-making in attack.

The Lions currently lead the URC South Africa shield table, while the Sharks won the title for the first time last year.

The Joburg side are on a three-game losing streak, though the defeats were fairly close – Benetton by eight points, Newcastle by four and Stormers by seven.

The Sharks have back-to-back wins with their new interim coach JP Pietersen, but have otherwise been in terrible form this season. They sit 13th on the URC table while the Lions are eighth.

‘More energy’

“Whenever it is a South African derby it is always a physical battle,” Loubscher said.

The coach said it had been raining daily in Durban and the team had to prepare for the humidity and wet weather.

Their game-drivers would come to the fore in this game, especially as the Lions looked to “create more energy” after falling following a good start against the Stormers.

“More energy around creating more opportunities. Our belief is the more we create the better the odds are in converting them. So a big focus on attack, more energy and excitement in that.”

Loubscher said Smith had brought “unbelievable” value to the team since joining up at the start of the season.

“But the responsibility is not just on Chris. Morné, Quan at the back, all our game-drivers – there is a big check on attack, creating momentum… hopefully they can make better decisions and take us as a team forward.”

Botha says Lions must keep momentum

Lions hooker PJ Botha said every rugby game was a physical one, but the Sharks would be especially tough.

“The Sharks are physical but I believe we as a team are physical enough,” he said.

“Speaking to the Stormers afterwards, I believe we as a team are in a great place physically and mentally, and ready for the challenge.”

He said they would not just want to win, but “dominate” the Sharks at their home ground in Durban. To do so, every player would have to stay in the moment to eliminate mistakes.

“We are working on great solutions to keep momentum, not give it away.”