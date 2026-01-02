Lions bring their Springboks to the fore in Sharks derby

Reinhard Nothnagel, Darrien Landsberg and SJ Kotze will miss out due to injury, and Eduan Keyter undergoes concussion protocols.

The Lions have named a powerhouse team replete with all their Springboks in the starting XV for their United Rugby Championship Derby against the Sharks.

The match kicks off at 3.30pm at Kings Park in Durban, with the Lions naming a relatively unchanged team for round nine.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye (prop), Ruan Venter (flanker), Morné van den Berg (scrumhalf) and Quan Horn (fullback) all start, while SA U20 star Haashim Pead plays from the bench.

Keyter misses URC derby

Locks Darrien Landsberg and Reinhard Nothnagel miss out due to shoulder and concussion setbacks suffered against the Stormers a fortnight ago.

Angelo Davids makes an appearance on the left wing for Eduan Keyter who’s undergoing standard concussion protocols.

Eddie Davids starts at loosehead prop with SJ Kotze remaining at home also due to injury.

Renzo du Plessis and Pead are drafted onto the bench.

The Lions are eighth on the URC table with three wins from seven matches. The Sharks are 13th with two wins.

The Sharks have the edge over the Lions historically in the URC, winning five out of their eight clashes. Last season, the Lions beat the Sharks 38-14 in Joburg before the Sharks beat the Lions 25-22 in Durban.

Lions Starting XV:

Eddie Davids PJ Botha Asenathi Ntlabakanye Etienne Oostuizen Ruben Schoeman Jarod Cairns Ruan Venter Francke Horn (c) Morné van den Berg Chris Smith Angelo Davids Bronson Mills Erich Cronje Kelly Mpeku Quan Horn



Replacements

Morné Brandon RF Shoeman Conrad van Vuuren Ruan Delport Siba Qoma Renzo du Plessis Haashim Pead Richard Kriel

Sharks starting XV:

Ox Nché Bongi Mbonambi Hanro Jacobs Jason Jenkins Emile van Heerden Siya Kolisi Vincent Tshituka Manu Tshituka Grant Williams Jordan Hendrikse Makazole Mapimpi André Esterhuizen (Captain) Ethan Hooker Edwill van der Merwe Aphelele Fassi

Replacements