Lions bring their Springboks to the fore in Sharks derby

Nicholas Zaal

Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

2 January 2026

2 January 2026

08:32 am

Reinhard Nothnagel, Darrien Landsberg and SJ Kotze will miss out due to injury, and Eduan Keyter undergoes concussion protocols.

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye is one of a handful of Springboks the Lions are fielding against the Sharks. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

The Lions have named a powerhouse team replete with all their Springboks in the starting XV for their United Rugby Championship Derby against the Sharks.

The match kicks off at 3.30pm at Kings Park in Durban, with the Lions naming a relatively unchanged team for round nine.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye (prop), Ruan Venter (flanker), Morné van den Berg (scrumhalf) and Quan Horn (fullback) all start, while SA U20 star Haashim Pead plays from the bench.

Keyter misses URC derby

Locks Darrien Landsberg and Reinhard Nothnagel miss out due to shoulder and concussion setbacks suffered against the Stormers a fortnight ago.

Angelo Davids makes an appearance on the left wing for Eduan Keyter who’s undergoing standard concussion protocols.

Eddie Davids starts at loosehead prop with SJ Kotze remaining at home also due to injury.

Renzo du Plessis and Pead are drafted onto the bench.

The Lions are eighth on the URC table with three wins from seven matches. The Sharks are 13th with two wins.

The Sharks have the edge over the Lions historically in the URC, winning five out of their eight clashes. Last season, the Lions beat the Sharks 38-14 in Joburg before the Sharks beat the Lions 25-22 in Durban.

Lions Starting XV:

  1. Eddie Davids
  2. PJ Botha
  3. Asenathi Ntlabakanye
  4. Etienne Oostuizen
  5. Ruben Schoeman
  6. Jarod Cairns
  7. Ruan Venter
  8. Francke Horn (c)
  9. Morné van den Berg
  10. Chris Smith
  11. Angelo Davids
  12. Bronson Mills
  13. Erich Cronje
  14. Kelly Mpeku
  15. Quan Horn

Replacements

  1. Morné Brandon
  2. RF Shoeman
  3. Conrad van Vuuren
  4. Ruan Delport
  5. Siba Qoma
  6. Renzo du Plessis
  7. Haashim Pead
  8. Richard Kriel

Sharks starting XV:

  1. Ox Nché
  2. Bongi Mbonambi
  3. Hanro Jacobs
  4. Jason Jenkins
  5. Emile van Heerden
  6. Siya Kolisi
  7. Vincent Tshituka
  8. Manu Tshituka
  9. Grant Williams
  10. Jordan Hendrikse
  11. Makazole Mapimpi
  12. André Esterhuizen (Captain)
  13. Ethan Hooker
  14. Edwill van der Merwe
  15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

  1. Eduan Swart
  2. Phatu Ganyane
  3. Mawande Mdanda
  4. Corné Rahl
  5. Phepsi Buthelezi
  6. Nick Hatton
  7. Jaden Hendrikse
  8. Siya Masuku

