Bulls name 10 Springboks in starting XV to face Bristol
Bok centre Canan Moodie misses out on the Champions Cup match due to concussion protocols.
Bulls coach Johan Ackermann named his strongest available side to face Bristol Bears, including 10 Springboks in the starting XV for the Champions Cup clash at Loftus tomorrow (kick-off 15:00).
There is a welcome return to the team, too, for Embrose Papier, who last week turned in a man-of-the-match performance after being called up at the 11th hour. His pairing with Handré Pollard will be crucial in helping shape the side’s ambitions.
The solid midfield firm of Harold Vorster and David Kriel is also reunited, although Canan Moodie misses out due to concussion protocols.
Bulls need to win
Bristol have a full house of points in the Champions Cup – two wins from as many starts – while the Bulls have yet to record a win after two matches.
This fixture therefore looms as a must-win affair for the home team if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Bristol are on a six-game winning streak while the Bulls have lost their last six matches. The Bulls enjoyed Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones’ expertise in training ahead of the clash.
Bulls starting XV:
1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels
2. Johan Grobbelaar
3. Wilco Louw
4. Cobus Wiese
5. Ruan Nortje (Capt)
6. Marco van Staden
7. Elrigh Louw
8. Jeandre Rudolph
9. Embrose Papier
10. Handré Pollard
11. Stravino Jacobs
12. Harold Vorster
13. David Kriel
14. Sebastian de Klerk
15. Willie le Roux
Replacements:
16. Akker van der Merwe
17. Gerhard Steenekamp
18. Mornay Smith
19. Ruan Vermaak
20. Mpilo Gumede
21. Zak Burger
22. Stedman Gans
23. Sergeal Petersen
This article was first published by The Citizen.
Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.
Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.