Bok coach Felix Jones attends Bulls training ahead of Bristol clash

The Springbok assistant coach had some tips for the Pretoria union ahead of their Champions Cup match against Bristol Bears.

Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones attended the Bulls training session on Tuesday, though his influence was minor, said captain Ruan Nortjé.

It came after an outcry that SA Rugby was favouring one union over another, when it was revealed during derby week that the organisation had agreed to help the Bulls by sharing its extensive expertise right before the north-south derby against the Stormers.

But Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann rejected this, saying the Bok assistant coaches would only lend a hand after last Saturday’s clash with the Stormers, which the Cape Town side ground out 13-8 at home thanks to a 79th-minute try from a maul after a 35-minute deadlock.

Ackermann also said the Bulls would not outsource their coaching or change their game plans and identity. They merely wanted to “bounce ideas off” the national coaches so as to improve key areas, such as defence.

Bulls captain Nortjé confirmed this.

“The Springbok coaches were not in training last week. I only think they maybe helped coach Jean [Tiedt] with one or two defensive clips on how we could do better,” Nortjé said.

“Coach Felix was here today, helping out a few things in training. Nothing major last week, no coaches at training.”

Springbok assistant coach provided insight at the Bulls training on Tuesday. Picture: Gallo Images

Bulls look at combinations

The Bulls captain said they could take positives from being in the Stormers game for so long. But knowing the quality they have, the Bulls want to get out of their six-game losing streak come their Champions Cup clash with Bristol Bears at Loftus on Saturday.

The teams meet with the Bulls looking for their first win in the tournament after heavy losses to Bordeaux Bègles and Northampton Saints.

“It’s about finding our feet. We haven’t had the opportunity to put in the same team week after week. With that you struggle to find your rhythm.”

Nortjé said the Bulls leadership was working on keeping the squad grounded, knowing a win could change everything.

“I think winning can change anything overnight. We just have to get over that hurdle.

“So for us it’s just about putting our heads down and working as hard as possible to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes we’ve been making the last few weeks and get back in our game attacking and defensively.”