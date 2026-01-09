Bulls name 10 Springboks in starting XV to face Bristol

Bok centre Canan Moodie misses out on the Champions Cup match due to concussion protocols.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann named his strongest available side to face Bristol Bears, including 10 Springboks in the starting XV for the Champions Cup clash at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

There is a welcome return to the team, too, for Embrose Papier, who last week turned in a man-of-the-match performance after being called up at the 11th hour. His pairing with Handré Pollard will be crucial in helping shape the side’s ambitions.

The solid midfield firm of Harold Vorster and David Kriel is also reunited, although Canan Moodie misses out due to concussion protocols.

Bulls need to win

Bristol have a full house of points in the Champions Cup – two wins from as many starts – while the Bulls have yet to record a win after two matches.

This fixture therefore looms as a must-win affair for the home team if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Bristol are on a six-game winning streak while the Bulls have lost their last six matches. The Bulls enjoyed Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones’ expertise in training ahead of the clash.

Bulls starting XV:

1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels

2. Johan Grobbelaar

3. Wilco Louw

4. Cobus Wiese

5. Ruan Nortje (Capt)

6. Marco van Staden

7. Elrigh Louw

8. Jeandre Rudolph

9. Embrose Papier

10. Handré Pollard

11. Stravino Jacobs

12. Harold Vorster

13. David Kriel

14. Sebastian de Klerk

15. Willie le Roux

Replacements:

16. Akker van der Merwe

17. Gerhard Steenekamp

18. Mornay Smith

19. Ruan Vermaak

20. Mpilo Gumede

21. Zak Burger

22. Stedman Gans

23. Sergeal Petersen