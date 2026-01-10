Network Sport

Bad Amsterdam weather forces Cheetahs game to new venue, earlier kick-off time

No fans will be allowed to attend the match due to the late change in venue.

January 10, 2026
Jacques van der Westhuizen 1 minute read
A rugby ball set up for a kick with a referee walking towards it in the background.
The Cheetas will play in an empty stadium after the venue for the match against Ulster had to be moved. Photo: Davide Buttani/Unsplash

Bad weather conditions in Europe have forced the Cheetahs’ Challenge Cup game against Ulster scheduled for Amsterdam tomorrow (January 11) to be changed to a different venue.

The Municipality of Amsterdam yesterday declared all municipal sports pitches unplayable until further notice due to the adverse weather conditions experienced during the week, reports The Citizen.

As a result, the round three EPCR Challenge Cup fixture between the Cheetahs and Ulster will no longer be able to take place at the NRCA Stadium, the home way from home for the Bloemfontein-based side in Europe, on Sunday.

The match will now take place at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, and at an earlier time of 15:00 South African time.

Due to the late change in venue, and the inability to make the necessary arrangements, no fans will be allowed into the ground and the game will be played behind closed doors.

All original ticket purchasers will be entitled to a full refund, minus the admin fee. An email will be sent to all ticketholders regarding refunds.

Ulster have won one game from two, while the Cheetahs are nil-from-two in Pool 3 of the Challenge Cup.

There are concerns about the state of the fields all over Europe at the moment, including where the Stormers and Sharks are in action this weekend.

The Sharks play in Manchester (against Sale this weekend), while the Stormers are in London (to take on Harlequins).

The Bulls play at home at Loftus today against Bristol while the Lions are home in Joburg against Lyon.

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

