15-year-old Roodepoort soccer player gets England chance

A young soccer player and author of three children’s books, Bokang Phiri, has received a life-changing opportunity to play abroad.

According to Roodepoort Record, the 15-year-old from Roodekrans, Roodepoort, has been awarded a 50% soccer and college scholarship at Plymouth College in England, starting this month.

Dream move to England

He will be playing and training at the Plymouth Argyle International Academy and said the opportunity is a dream come true and an experience worth its weight in gold.

Bokang started playing soccer at the age of four and it has remained his biggest dream to compete at an international level.

Promoting reading beyond the pitch

Outside of soccer, he has dedicated himself to promoting a culture of reading among children, particularly in underprivileged communities.

This inspired him to write three children’s books aimed at encouraging children to read for understanding.

“I am extremely grateful and humbled to receive the 50% scholarship. I see it as a reward for years of hard work, discipline and sacrifice.

“The scholarship also eases the financial burden on my family and allows me to focus fully on developing football skills while pursuing my education. Being in a professional environment with quality coaching and exposure will play a major role in shaping my football career and opening future opportunities,” he shares.

Community support still needed

Although he has already left South Africa, Bokang still requires financial assistance. His family has launched a BackaBuddy campaign to help cover ongoing costs such as remaining school fees, boarding, training, academic materials and living expenses.

According to his father, Thato, continued community support, no matter how small, will make a significant difference as Bokang settles into this new chapter.

For more information on the campaign, click here.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.