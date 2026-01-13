All on the line: Springbok Women’s Sevens aim for Dubai final

The confirmation of the squad of 12 to travel to Dubai was a tough decision for Cecil Afrika, but the Springbok Women’s Sevens coach is confident that all the boxes have been ticked for this weekend’s HSBC SVNS 3 tournament at the Sevens Stadium.

The Witness reports the South Africans departed for the Middle East last night knowing that they need to reach the final of this standalone tournament in the World Rugby Challenger Series on Saturday and Sunday to qualify for SVNS 2, the next hurdle for them to regain core status on the world series.

“The players sacrificed a lot of the last couple of weeks, training while everyone else was seemingly having a break or a good time,” said Afrika of the 20 players’ efforts at their Stellenbosch Academy of Sport training camp in recent weeks.

“They all know what is at stake though and I cannot fault the effort of everyone that was involved. The 12 players selected have to go and do the job on behalf of the whole group and with the experience in the squad, I am confident we have what it takes,” said Afrika.

“Our focus is on our standards and processes. We know what we need to do and by keeping our focus, how to get there,” added Afrika, who took over the coaching responsibilities in November last year.

The SA coach settled on the same 12 players that travelled to Kenya two months ago, where they won the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens tournament, a victory that gave them entry into the Dubai event.

Nadine Roos will again lead the team, while the likes of Zintle Mpupha, Byrhandré Dolf and Ayanda Malinga will have more sevens fitness in their legs compared to two months ago, when they were recent returnees from the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

It will also be two months down the line for Simamkele Namba and Liske Lategan, who both returned from long term injuries at the time.

Afrika said they know what is expected of them and they are ready for the challenge that awaits in Pool A, where the South Africans will play Mexico, Czechia, and Thailand on Saturday, while Argentina, Colombia, Poland and Samoa will contest Pool B.

The two finalists on Sunday will qualify for the three tournaments in HSBC SVNS 2, to be played in Nairobi (February 14 and15), Montevideo (March 21 and 22) and Sao Paulo (March 28 and 29).

Springbok Women’s Sevens squad for Dubai:

#1 Leigh Fortuin

#2 Asisipho Plaatjies

#3 Patience Mokone

#4 Zintle Mpupha

#7 Maria Tshiremba

#9 Nadine Roos (captain)

#10 Byrhandré Dolf

#12 Liske Lategan

#14 Simamkele Namba

#15 Vianca Boer

#16 Shiniqwa Lamprecht

#23 Ayanda Malinga.

Pool schedule (SA times):

Saturday

Mexico @ 09:06

Czechia @12:22

Thailand @15:38

