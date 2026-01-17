Potchefstroom athletes proud of World Cross Country Championships results

Three athletes from Potch Track Club recently made the town and their nation proud at the 2026 World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, in the United States.

Potchefstroom Herald reports that Andrea Steynberg, Luan Munnik and Christopher Swart competed against the world’s best, including East African powerhouses from Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda.

A thumbs up from Luan Munnik and Andrea Steynberg before their races.

Steynberg, a former Gimmies learner, finished in 34th place out of 66 athletes in a time of 21:23 in the women’s u/20 6km race. Marta Alemayo of Ethiopia took first in a time of 18:52, with fellow Ethiopian, Wosane Asefa, in second place (19:18), and Charity Cherop of Uganda in third (19:19).

Munnik and Swart, with Carina Viljoen and Karabo More, flew the SA flag high in 4x2km senior mixed relay and claimed a sixth place overall in 23:04. At one stage, the South Africans were in the hunt for a podium spot after a strong start.

Australia’s quartet consisting of Oliver Hoare, Linden Hall, Jack Anstey and Jessica Hull took first place in 22:23. France took second and Ethiopia third.

Christopher Swart at the world championships. Photo: Supplied

A highlight for South Africa was Adrian Wildschutt’s 13th-place finish in the senior men’s race. He completed the 10km race in 29:32, which is the highest rank a South African has achieved.

