Sharks skipper praises scrumhalves, wings as kicking game undoes Stormers

Sharks captain André Esterhuizen hailed his team’s aerial dominance over the Stormers, which earned them a second United Rugby Championship (URC) win against the Cape Town side.

The Sharks followed up their 30–19 victory in Cape Town last weekend with a more hard-fought 36–24 win in Durban yesterday, reports The Citizen.

While the Stormers improved their set-piece performance, they were completely outmatched in the air in hot and humid conditions at Kings Park. In the end, they lost five tries to two, suffering just their second loss of the tournament after the Cape Town defeat.

Sharks soar over Stormers

Wing Edwill van der Merwe was especially strong fighting the contestables set up by scrumhalves Grant Williams and Jaden Hendrikse.

“Jaden came on and did very well. Grant as well in the first half. We just got a bit of wind behind us in the second half, which helped us a bit,” Esterhuizen said.

“The contesting from our wings, they were superb in the air. We put them under so much pressure, and we won a lot of scraps. That’s what we worked on the whole week,” he added.

The Sharks have traditionally been very strong in the air, and Esterhuizen pointed out that “it’s one of the most important parts of the game”.

“If you can’t get out of your half, you can’t play rugby. You will be trapped the whole time. It fits conditions like this. It looks great on TV but it is very slippery and wet out here,” said Esterhuizen.

Durban union enters break on a high

The captain looked forward to their three-week break, which the Sharks go into with three back-to-back wins and five wins out of seven games under new interim coach JP Pietersen.

“I am very glad it paid off, and the boys will have a well-deserved break now and come back refreshed,” he said.

The Durban side return to the URC with an away derby against the Lions on February 21, followed by a clash with the Bulls the week after.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.