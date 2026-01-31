Sharks target fast start, expect set-piece driven battle with Stormers

Sharks interim coach JP Pietersen said he selected his side around maintaining lineout dominance against the Stormers, while expecting very hot conditions.

Sharks interim head coach JP Pietersen believes both sides will be gunning for another fast start when his team takes on the Stormers in their return United Rugby Championship derby.

The teams clash at Kings Park at 5pm on Saturday after the Durban side upset the Stormers 30-19 at their home ground in Cape Town last week.

The Sharks scored a try in the fourth minute in that game, and the Stormers countered with their own right after the reset two minutes later. The Sharks, however, earned a converted try and penalty within 11 minutes of that, and commanded a lead for the rest of the match.

Both teams make changes

Both teams have made several rotations for the return leg, as the Stormers aim to bounce back from their first defeat in the tournament this season, and the Sharks hope for just their fourth win.

Pietersen said he also expects handling and the scrum battle to be key in the very hot and humid conditions of Durban.

“I think both teams want to start fast,” the Sharks coach said. “It is just about opportunities, who switches on. We were slow out of the blocks against the Lions and had to play catch-up rugby.

“Against the Stormers… it was a good start from both teams because we put [each other] under pressure. This weekend will be similar.”

Sharks target set-piece dominance against Stormers

He said rotating the forward pack and bringing hooker Fez Mbatha in for Bongi Mbonambi were about maintaining their lineout dominance over the Stormers, and matching them in scrums and mauls.

“The Stormers pride themselves on set-piece, scrums and mauling. That is why Fez is in the team, because of scrumming.

“The skillset will be challenged on the day. We are probably more used to the humid conditions than the Stormers. But that doesn’t give us any advantage because they are good with ball in hand.”

Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe was also drafted into the starting XV, while Grant Williams and Jaden Hendrikse switch roles, with Williams starting. Pietersen added that aerial play will be key in Durban’s hottest time of the year.

“If you look at the log, we are 11th and they are second. We need to win every game in the URC to give ourselves a shot at play-offs.

“We are desperate for wins and know we need to perform. And we are up against a very good side. As you can see, they have only lost one game. It will be a big challenge on Saturday.”