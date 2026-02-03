Network Sport

Limpopo’s only Protea Youth fly angler prepares for world championship

A Stanford Lake College learner has been selected to represent South Africa in Ireland, crediting adaptability, preparation and strong mentorship for his rise to the world stage.

6 hours ago
Maretha Swanepoel 1 minute read
Ludwick Esterhuizen shows his catch.

Being the only angler from Limpopo selected for the Protea Youth Fly Fishing Team is an honour that 17-year-old Ludwick Esterhuizen from Stanford Lake College has earned through dedication and hard work.

According to Polokwane Review, Esterhuizen was chosen for the national team that will travel to Ireland in July to compete in the FIPS Mouche Youth World Fly Fishing Championship.

Learning the craft

His fly-fishing journey began under the guidance of Luke Fairhead, a former Protea angler and school acquaintance. “He taught me most of what I know, and I am extremely thankful for everything he has done,” Esterhuizen said.

With unpredictable weather common in international competitions, Esterhuizen says adaptability is key. “There are general rules for different conditions. If it’s overcast, we change bead colours to silver. You keep adjusting until something works. There is always a way to catch a fish, you just have to figure it out in the moment,” he said.

Preparation and adaptability

Preparation plays a major role in his approach. Before competitions, Esterhuizen practises on rivers with similar fish species and studies techniques. “The internet can be your best friend, and having connections with other anglers helps a lot. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Learning from people who have done it before is the best way to improve,” he said.

When plans fail, he returns to basics. “Whether in still water or a river, you go back to the fundamentals. Once that works, you introduce small changes. If a change works, repeat it consistently,” he explained.

Representing South Africa

While he admits feeling some pressure representing South Africa, Esterhuizen says the experience motivates him. “Fishing has taught me patience and perseverance. Those who quit never get anywhere, but those who persevere are rewarded, even in tough times,” he said.

As he prepares for the world stage, Esterhuizen expressed his gratitude. “I wouldn’t be here without the support around me. As we say in South Africa, ‘I am because we are’. I am enjoying and embracing every moment of this journey.”

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

6 hours ago
Maretha Swanepoel 1 minute read

Maretha Swanepoel

My name is Maretha Swanepoel and I have worked at the Polokwane Review since 2012. The decision to become a journalist came at 04:00 one Friday morning while watching news of bombings in Afghanistan and I realised I wanted to be there. Some years later, I decided to rather stay in South Africa and join the industry due to my love for writing and curiosity. Even though I can write all beats, I love human interest and community news with some schools added to the mix. Telling someone’s story and using my camera to make memories is a privilege. My interests include animals (especially dogs) and mental health. I like to spend my time with my dogs and a good book. My family is important and takes second place in my heart. God is always first.

Related Articles

Boks begin 2027 Rugby World Cup title defence with Italy clash

11 hours ago

No Formula 1 in South Africa in 2027

February 2, 2026

Proteas confident as they depart for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

February 2, 2026

Orlando Pirates coach Ouaddou reacts to new signings’ debuts

February 1, 2026
Back to top button