Limpopo’s only Protea Youth fly angler prepares for world championship

Being the only angler from Limpopo selected for the Protea Youth Fly Fishing Team is an honour that 17-year-old Ludwick Esterhuizen from Stanford Lake College has earned through dedication and hard work.

According to Polokwane Review, Esterhuizen was chosen for the national team that will travel to Ireland in July to compete in the FIPS Mouche Youth World Fly Fishing Championship.

Learning the craft

His fly-fishing journey began under the guidance of Luke Fairhead, a former Protea angler and school acquaintance. “He taught me most of what I know, and I am extremely thankful for everything he has done,” Esterhuizen said.

With unpredictable weather common in international competitions, Esterhuizen says adaptability is key. “There are general rules for different conditions. If it’s overcast, we change bead colours to silver. You keep adjusting until something works. There is always a way to catch a fish, you just have to figure it out in the moment,” he said.

Preparation and adaptability

Preparation plays a major role in his approach. Before competitions, Esterhuizen practises on rivers with similar fish species and studies techniques. “The internet can be your best friend, and having connections with other anglers helps a lot. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Learning from people who have done it before is the best way to improve,” he said.

When plans fail, he returns to basics. “Whether in still water or a river, you go back to the fundamentals. Once that works, you introduce small changes. If a change works, repeat it consistently,” he explained.

Representing South Africa

While he admits feeling some pressure representing South Africa, Esterhuizen says the experience motivates him. “Fishing has taught me patience and perseverance. Those who quit never get anywhere, but those who persevere are rewarded, even in tough times,” he said.

As he prepares for the world stage, Esterhuizen expressed his gratitude. “I wouldn’t be here without the support around me. As we say in South Africa, ‘I am because we are’. I am enjoying and embracing every moment of this journey.”

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.