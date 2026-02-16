Network Sport

Proteas advance to T20 World Cup Super 8s: Who’s up next?

The Proteas have had a good start to the T20 World Cup so far, beating Canada, Afghanistan and New Zealand. The team now has one pool game remaining before the next phase.

2 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 1 minute read
The Proteas. Photo: Cricket South Africa

The Proteas have recorded three wins from as many matches during Group D phase play and have qualified for the next stage of the T20 World Cup taking place in India and Sri Lanka, reports The Citizen.

They have so far beaten Canada, Afghanistan and New Zealand and have one pool game remaining before the next phase.

Aiden Markram and his team face the United Arab Emirates in Delhi on Wednesday, with the first ball to be bowled at 7.30am SA time.

Markram’s team have so far played all their matches in Ahmedabad.

Afghanistan’s win against the UAE on Monday guaranteed the Proteas their Super Eight spot.

Super Eights

With the teams pre-seeded before the start of the tournament, the Proteas will play in a Super Eight group with hosts India, Australia and the West Indies, should they all advance.

India and the West Indies have both qualified already, while Australia, after going down to Zimbabwe in pool play last week, could be dumped out if things go against them, but they still have two pool matches to play – against Sri Lanka in Balagolla later on Monday and against Oman.

England, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the four teams in line to make up the other Super Eight group.

The USA though will fancy their chances of pipping Pakistan to the next phase, while England also have a few nervy days ahead of them.

The last of the group fixtures will be played on Friday, with the Super Eights getting underway on Saturday.

For all the remaining fixtures and group standings click here.

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacques manages the daily sports offering for online and print at The Citizen. He previously worked as a senior rugby and golf writer for The Star and Independent Media’s weekend print and online publications. He has travelled extensively with the Springboks, touring to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina to cover tours and Test matches. He has also covered several World Sevens Series tournaments, including in Hong Kong. Jacques has covered well over 100 Test matches and numerous other rugby encounters across South Africa. He has also covered a number of the biggest golfing tournaments held in South Africa as well as the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He is passionate about all things sport, with athletics at the top of his great sporting loves. He has 25 years’ experience in mainstream media, as a writer, sub-editor and editor. He is a former recipient of a Sasol Springbok rugby writing award. If you give him a gap, he’ll talk all day about running, on the road and on trails. He’s run numerous marathons and also completed the famous Comrades ultra marathon in KZN. When he’s not running, you might find him on the golf course or squash court, two other favourites past-times.

