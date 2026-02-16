Proteas advance to T20 World Cup Super Eights: Who’s up next?

It has been a perfect start to the tournament for Aiden Markram and his team.

The Proteas have recorded three wins from as many matches during Group D phase play and have qualified for the next stage of the T20 World Cup taking place in India and Sri Lanka.

They have so far beaten Canada, Afghanistan and New Zealand and have one pool game remaining before the next phase.

Aiden Markram and his team face the United Arab Emirates in Delhi on Wednesday, with the first ball to be bowled at 7.30am SA time.

Markram’s team have so far played all their matches in Ahmedabad.

Afghanistan’s win against the UAE on Monday guaranteed the Proteas their Super Eight spot.

Super Eights

With the teams pre-seeded before the start of the tournament, the Proteas will play in a Super Eight group with hosts India, Australia and the West Indies, should they all advance.

India and the West Indies have both qualified already, while Australia, after going down to Zimbabwe in pool play last week, could be dumped out if things go against them, but they still have two pool matches to play – against Sri Lanka in Balagolla later on Monday and against Oman.

England, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the four teams in line to make up the other Super Eight group.

The USA though will fancy their chances of pipping Pakistan to the next phase, while England also have a few nervy days ahead of them.

The last of the group fixtures will be played on Friday 20 February, with the Super Eights getting underway the next day on Saturday.

For all the remaining fixtures and group standings click here.