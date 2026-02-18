KZN learner swims Midmar Mile in honour of Vaal crash victims

An Amanzimtoti High School learner recently conquered the iconic Midmar Mile, paying tribute and dedicating his swim to the 14 children who were killed in a school transport crash in the Vaal.

South Coast Sun reports that Sohail Khan, at just 14, demonstrated the profound strength of empathy and compassion.

He completed his third Midmar Mile in an impressive time of 0:48:43.

“During my swim, I was about to give up when I got a cramp, but remembered the unimaginable pain of the parents of the Vaal children who died. I pushed harder and got through it,” said Sohail.

He added that his swim was meant as a sign of support for grieving families. “Whatever pain we go through while swimming cannot compare to the pain of losing a loved one,” said Sohail.

He balanced rigorous swimming training with his academics as well as his burgeoning cricket career. He plays for the Amanzimtoti High School team as well as for a club.

“I have been swimming since I was six-years-old. I started swimming because I enjoyed being in the water. It has given me confidence to participate in distance events like the Midmar Mile,” said Sohail.

Last year, he accomplished a similar feat when he swam the Midmar Mile in honour of a friend, Amman Khan, who he used to play cricket with. He explained that his friend drowned and he felt an overwhelming need to honour him.

His mother, Farzana Khan, expressed immense pride for not only her son’s accomplishments, but also his remarkable compassion and character.

