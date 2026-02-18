Network Sport

KZN learner swims Midmar Mile in honour of Vaal crash victims

A high school learner from Amanzimtoti recently completed SA’s iconic open-water swim in honour of victims of the Vaal tragedy.

Nikhil Gopichand 1 minute read
Sohail Khan, an Amanzimtoti High School learner, swam the Midmar Mile in honour of the 14 children whose lives were claimed in the Vaal tragedy. Photo: Nikhil Gopichand / Caxton Local News

An Amanzimtoti High School learner recently conquered the iconic Midmar Mile, paying tribute and dedicating his swim to the 14 children who were killed in a school transport crash in the Vaal.

South Coast Sun reports that Sohail Khan, at just 14, demonstrated the profound strength of empathy and compassion.

He completed his third Midmar Mile in an impressive time of 0:48:43.

“During my swim, I was about to give up when I got a cramp, but remembered the unimaginable pain of the parents of the Vaal children who died. I pushed harder and got through it,” said Sohail.

He added that his swim was meant as a sign of support for grieving families. “Whatever pain we go through while swimming cannot compare to the pain of losing a loved one,” said Sohail.

He balanced rigorous swimming training with his academics as well as his burgeoning cricket career. He plays for the Amanzimtoti High School team as well as for a club.

“I have been swimming since I was six-years-old. I started swimming because I enjoyed being in the water. It has given me confidence to participate in distance events like the Midmar Mile,” said Sohail.

Last year, he accomplished a similar feat when he swam the Midmar Mile in honour of a friend, Amman Khan, who he used to play cricket with. He explained that his friend drowned and he felt an overwhelming need to honour him.

His mother, Farzana Khan, expressed immense pride for not only her son’s accomplishments, but also his remarkable compassion and character.

Nikhil Gopichand

With just over three years in community journalism, he is relatively new to the scene. He has a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in English Literature and Psychology. With the South Coast Sun, he focuses on a wide berth of beats, covering human-interest, sports and hard news stories. He has a particular affinity for photography, and a deep love for learning about people and the community.

