SA-born golfer wins international tournament in Durban

In a heartfelt move, golfer Oliver Bekker has dedicated his Jonsson Workwear Durban Open victory to one of his biggest supporters: His late best friend.

Oliver Bekker sealed his victory with a final-round 67 to win the Jonsson Workwear Durban Open at 16-under par at Durban Country Club. Photo: Durban Tourism

The weather may have slightly affected the proceedings during the four-day Jonsson Workwear Durban Open over the weekend, but on the final day it was a local golfer, Oliver Bekker, who claimed victory, reported the Berea Mail.

He finished with a total score of 200 (65, 68, 67), ahead of Sweden’s Christofer Blomstrand on 14-under par. This marks his second victory on the HotelPlanner Tour and follows a recent triumph on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

The South African-born golfer, who now resides in Australia, dedicated his victory to his late friend. 

“I dedicate this trophy to my late best friend, who I lost recently. He was one of my biggest supporters until the very end,” said Bekker. 

“It makes you realise how short life is and how special moments like this are,” he added.

The event was played on the newly refurbished course at Durban Country Club, which hosted the Investec SA Open Championship.

In a statement, the eThekwini Municipality said the tournament contributed positively to the local economy by boosting tourism, hospitality and small business activity, while also enhancing the city’s reputation as a leading sports destination. 

“The event further created important youth development opportunities by exposing young local golfers to professional competition and inspiring the next generation of talent,” read the statement.

