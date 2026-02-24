Benoni teen moves a step closer to her F1 Academy dream

Emma-Rose Dowling’s dominance of the national circuit has translated into international recognition after being selected for the Formula 1 (F1) Academy Discover Your Drive – Champions of the Future Academy (Cofta) programme.

Boksburg Advertiser reports that the 15-year-old learner from St Dunstan’s College in Benoni will compete in the British Cofta in the OK-N senior category (ages 14 to 17), marking a significant milestone in the Benonian’s journey.

“I rode in the champions of the future last year, which is part of the same league as the Discover Your Drive Cofta. We signed up to be in the F1 Academy. I really hoped and believed that I could achieve it, and I did. I’m excited for this year because we’ll be racing only in Britain,” said Emma-Rose.



She will make her debut in the first round next month at Kart Silverstone, becoming the first South African to race at the 1 337m track, before shifting her focus to PF International Kart Circuit, the biggest outdoor karting circuit in the UK, in May for the second round.

They will then move to Larkhall Circuit International in Scotland in June for the penultimate round, before concluding the season at Whilton Mill in Daventry, England, in August.

“The Discover Your Drive Cofta and Toyota Gazoo Racing Junior Academy are my two biggest events this year. When I’m in South Africa and have some free time, I will participate in some local races but will not compete in any national champs,” she said.

Reflecting on the past year, the racer said it was ‘a really good year’ especially since it was her first season competing overseas.

“I learnt and also gained a lot of exposure racing throughout Europe and a few times in the United Arab Emirates. It was a really nice experience.”



Her highlight reel includes a proud second place in the South African Junior Rotax MAX Championships and being selected to represent women in motorsport at an Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile event in Germany.

“I felt really proud being a girl representing women in motorsport and being one of only three girls, and seeing how I could be up top with the people who consider this is normal racing for them, compared to South Africa. It was a proud moment.”

She credited her parents, her kart racer brother, Brodi, and the rest of her family as her greatest supporters.

“A very big thanks to my mom and dad for the sacrifices they make to ensure I chase my dream. They push me a lot. They believe in me and that makes me believe in myself. It makes me push myself to what I know I’m capable of,” Emma-Rose said.

