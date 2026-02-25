Boksburg golfer wins maiden DP World Tour trophy in Kenya

Golfer Casey Jarvis from Freeway Park, Boksburg, left his dad Kevin beaming with pride when he clinched his maiden title on the DP World Tour on Sunday.



Casey, ranked 195th in the world, won the Magical Kenya Open by three shots at Karen Country Club in Nairobi to land his first trophy in front of his dad who played a significant role in his career, reports Boksburg Advertiser.



His dad bought Casey his first set of plastic clubs when he started playing golf at the age of four, teaching him the essentials of the sport. This is before he played his first SA Kids Golf Tournament at the age of six.

He then served as Casey’s long-term coach and occasionally as his caddie on the Sunshine Tour and the DP World Tour.

“It feels great. I have so many emotions after winning. I feel on top of the world. It’s something I dreamt about from a young age. So, for the dream to come true and to have my dad there felt amazing,” he said.

The 22-year-old golfer carded rounds of 62, 65 and 66, before rolling in an eagle putt on the 72nd hole to post eight under-62 for the final round to finish the tournament on 25-under, clinching his first trophy on the European Tour.

He beat American Davis Bryant, who finished second on 22-under, while compatriot Hennie du Plessis was third on 21-under.

Casey said it was amazing to win his first title on the tour, on the continent.

“The inspiration came from a lot of people – my whole team, family, girlfriend and of course watching Tiger Woods on TV when I was young. He always inspired me. It felt amazing to win on African soil. The energy of the crowd made it a memorable moment.”



Since turning pro in 2022, the 2019 Junior Golf World Cup winner’s highlight reel includes winning the Hyundai Open and Vodacom Origins of Golf Final on the Sunshine Tour last year.

The 2022/23 Sunshine Tour rookie of the year also won the Euram Bank Open in Austria on the Challenge Tour in 2023. Before this victory, he had second-place finishes at the Copenhagen Challenge and D+D Real Czech Challenge.

