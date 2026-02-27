North West Dragons duo included in Proteas T20 tour to New Zealand

The Proteas door has knocked for two of the North West Dragons’ most consistent performers, Rubin Hermann and Dian Forrester.

Hermann has been a regular in the T20 setup this past year, putting up solid performances. Forrester will have a chance to make his international debut as he receives his first call-up at senior Proteas level, reports Potchefstoom Herald.

Hermann and Forrester will form part of a 15-player squad for the outbound five-match T20 International series against New Zealand from March 15 – 25.

Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will captain the side, which features five uncapped players. Other new faces in the Proteas team include Connor Esterhuizen (Lions), Jordan Hermann (Warriors), as well as Eathan Bosch and Nqobani Mokoena from the Dolphins.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee makes his return to the T20I side for the first time since featuring for the Proteas against Namibia in October 2025, while batter Tony de Zorzi is back in the squad following his recovery from a right hamstring injury.

“The batting unit is particularly exciting for this tour. Tony brings experience to the top order, while Connor, Dian and Jordan have all demonstrated the ability to play positive, attacking cricket for their domestic teams.

“Touring New Zealand will challenge their skills in different conditions, and playing in our first bilateral double-header series alongside the Proteas Women adds to the excitement,” said Proteas Men’s head coach Shukri Conrad.



The first T20 International will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on March 15.

