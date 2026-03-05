Major international golf event set to bring R1b to South Africa

South Africa is projected to generate close to R1b in economic activity from tourism, hospitality, local spending, taxation, and international exposure by hosting an international series event of the LIV Golf tournament later this month, reports SANews.

“Fifty-four of the best golfers in the world will be here. And LIV Golf is not just a golf tournament; it is a global sporting and cultural festival that combines sport, music, entertainment and tourism,” Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie said on Wednesday during a media briefing.

LIV Golf is coming to South Africa with big stars participating in the tournament, including Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen from March 19 until March 22, at the exclusive Steyn City in Johannesburg.

Club at Steyn City is a luxury venue centred around a championship 18-hole golf course, set in a scenic parkland with the Jukskei River running through it.

The course offers a challenging layout, pristine conditions, and a tranquil, upscale atmosphere, making it an ideal destination for both golf and refined gatherings.

“We are also pleased that discussions are already underway with Steyn City to renew the tournament for several more years. In fact, the scale of the event is expected to increase further, with future editions potentially accommodating up to 95 000 spectators, making it the biggest event on the LIV calendar, eclipsing even Australia,” said McKenzie.

“That’s a goal that I promised we would achieve, and we will. But beyond the numbers, LIV Golf sends a powerful message,” he added.

“It tells the world that South Africa is open – a country of unity, peace and cohesion. It tells the world that South Africa can host global events. And it tells the world that South Africa remains a destination for sport, tourism and culture,” he said.

