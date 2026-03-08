Network Sport

Blitzboks set for semi-final clash with Australia in Vancouver

South Africa carried a 17–12 half-time lead after scoring three tries and earlier beating Great Britain and Spain in Vancouver Sevens.

March 8, 2026
Sarugbymag Less than a minute
Image for illustration purposes.

The Blitzboks beat New Zealand at the Vancouver Sevens yesterday to finish top of Pool A.

South Africa, who had defeated Great Britain (21-5) and Spain (28-7) earlier in the day, scored three tries through Impi Visser, Shilton van Wyk and Siviwe Soyizwapi to take a 17-12 half-time lead against New Zealand.

The Kiwis hit back with tries from Rob Rush and Frank Vaenuku to make it 17-12, but the Blitzboks held on to set up a semi-final against Australia today at 22:33 (SA time). Fiji face Spain in the other semi.

 The post Unbeaten Blitzboks book semi-final spot appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

March 8, 2026
Sarugbymag Less than a minute

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Related Articles

Opinion: Call-out opens doors for Dricus du Plessis in UFC

12 hours ago

Vancouver Sevens: Spain no match for the Blitzboks in Canada

16 hours ago

Danielle du Toit wins Standard Bank Ladies Open

March 8, 2026

Stormers Rugby unite teams under one banner

March 7, 2026
Back to top button