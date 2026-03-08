Blitzboks set for semi-final clash with Australia in Vancouver

The Blitzboks beat New Zealand at the Vancouver Sevens yesterday to finish top of Pool A.

South Africa, who had defeated Great Britain (21-5) and Spain (28-7) earlier in the day, scored three tries through Impi Visser, Shilton van Wyk and Siviwe Soyizwapi to take a 17-12 half-time lead against New Zealand.

The Kiwis hit back with tries from Rob Rush and Frank Vaenuku to make it 17-12, but the Blitzboks held on to set up a semi-final against Australia today at 22:33 (SA time). Fiji face Spain in the other semi.

