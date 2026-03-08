Blitzboks set for semi-final clash with Australia in Vancouver
South Africa carried a 17–12 half-time lead after scoring three tries and earlier beating Great Britain and Spain in Vancouver Sevens.
The Blitzboks beat New Zealand at the Vancouver Sevens yesterday to finish top of Pool A.
South Africa, who had defeated Great Britain (21-5) and Spain (28-7) earlier in the day, scored three tries through Impi Visser, Shilton van Wyk and Siviwe Soyizwapi to take a 17-12 half-time lead against New Zealand.
The Kiwis hit back with tries from Rob Rush and Frank Vaenuku to make it 17-12, but the Blitzboks held on to set up a semi-final against Australia today at 22:33 (SA time). Fiji face Spain in the other semi.
