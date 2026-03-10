Sundowns to host RB Leipzig in high-profile friendly in Pretoria

Bundesliga side Red Bull (RB) Leipzig have confirmed they will tour South Africa later this year, with the German club set to face reigning Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a friendly match on May 29.

The Citizen reports that the clash between the two Red Bull-backed outfits will be staged at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00. The match will be broadcast on SABC 3, a Bundesliga media partner.

It will mark the second time in many years that Sundowns face German opposition, having previously taken on Borussia Dortmund at the Fifa Club world cup last year. Despite a spirited performance at a tournament in the United States, Masandawana narrowly lost 4-3 to the Bundesliga giants.

According to a joint statement from the two clubs, the South African trip will be Leipzig’s third major international tour, following visits to the United States in 2024 and Brazil last year.

“South Africa is a particularly exciting soccer market and a culturally impressive destination for RB Leipzig and the Bundesliga,” says RB Leipzig general manager Johann Plenge.



“The passion with which soccer is lived here fits perfectly with our goal of inspiring people around the world with our intensive and attacking style of play, as well as with our soccer as a whole.”

“For us, this trip is a valuable opportunity to engage with South African fans, gain insights into the local soccer culture, and continue to expand our international identity.”

It will not be the first time Sundowns have hosted a European heavyweight on home soil, having previously faced Spanish giants Barcelona in exhibition matches in previous years.

Former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana, who led the side when they took on the Blaugrana giants in 2018, expects another competitive encounter.

“We look forward to welcoming a formidable side like RB Leipzig to Pretoria in South Africa,” he adds.

“Having captained Mamelodi Sundowns against Barcelona Football Club, here in South Africa in 2018, I personally know the players will be competitive.”

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.