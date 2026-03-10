Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Sundowns to host RB Leipzig in high-profile  friendly

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

10 March 2026

10:25 am

RELATED ARTICLES

It will mark the second time in as many years that Sundowns face German opposition, having previously taken on Borussia Dortmund.

Sundowns to host RB Leipzig in high-profile friendly

Mamelodi Sundowns to host German club RB Leipzig in high-profile friendly match. Picture: Masandawana X.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have confirmed they will tour South Africa later this year, with the German club set to face reigning Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a friendly match on May 29.

The clash between the two Red Bull-backed outfits will be staged at Lucas Moripe Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm. The match will be broadcast on SABC 3, a Bundesliga media partner.

ALSO READ: Pirates looking to retain top spot against Richards Bay

It will mark the second time in as many years that Sundowns face German opposition, having previously taken on Borussia Dortmund at the FIFA Club World Cup last year. Despite a spirited performance at the tournament in the United States, Masandawana narrowly lost 4-3 to the Bundesliga giants.

According to a joint statement from the two clubs, the South African trip will be Leipzig’s third major international tour, following visits to the United States in 2024 and Brazil in 2025.

“South Africa is a particularly exciting football market and a culturally impressive destination for RB Leipzig and the Bundesliga,” RB Leipzig General Manager Johann Plenge said.

“The passion with which football is lived here fits perfectly with our goal of inspiring people around the world with our intensive and attacking style of play, as well as with our football as a whole.”

“For us, this trip is a valuable opportunity to engage with South African fans, gain insights into the local football culture, and continue to expand our international identity.”

It will not be the first time Sundowns host a European heavyweight on home soil, having previously faced Spanish giants Barcelona in exhibition matches in years gone by.

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana, who led the side when they took on the Blaugrana giants in 2018, expects another competitive encounter.

“We look forward to welcoming a formidable side like RB Leipzig, to Pretoria in South Africa,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mshishi returns to Bafana squad for Panama matches

“Having captained Mamelodi Sundowns against Barcelona FC, here in South Africa (2018), I personally know the players will be competitive.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Bundesliga Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘I was scared’ – Carrim explains why he paid Hangwani Maumela on Cat Matlala’s behalf
Business Here’s how much it will cost you to apply for Smart ID at these bank branches
Politics ActionSA: Stay or cough up R200k
News Petrol-shedding ahead? Middle East war may lead to a fuel shortage in SA
News Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission deadline by five months

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News