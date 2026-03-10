Sundowns to host RB Leipzig in high-profile  friendly

It will mark the second time in as many years that Sundowns face German opposition, having previously taken on Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have confirmed they will tour South Africa later this year, with the German club set to face reigning Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a friendly match on May 29.

The clash between the two Red Bull-backed outfits will be staged at Lucas Moripe Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm. The match will be broadcast on SABC 3, a Bundesliga media partner.

ALSO READ: Pirates looking to retain top spot against Richards Bay

It will mark the second time in as many years that Sundowns face German opposition, having previously taken on Borussia Dortmund at the FIFA Club World Cup last year. Despite a spirited performance at the tournament in the United States, Masandawana narrowly lost 4-3 to the Bundesliga giants.

According to a joint statement from the two clubs, the South African trip will be Leipzig’s third major international tour, following visits to the United States in 2024 and Brazil in 2025.

“South Africa is a particularly exciting football market and a culturally impressive destination for RB Leipzig and the Bundesliga,” RB Leipzig General Manager Johann Plenge said.

“The passion with which football is lived here fits perfectly with our goal of inspiring people around the world with our intensive and attacking style of play, as well as with our football as a whole.”

“For us, this trip is a valuable opportunity to engage with South African fans, gain insights into the local football culture, and continue to expand our international identity.”

Oh, this one shook the whole football timeline 👀🔥



Mzansi's flair meets Europe's speed 🤜🤛 Mamelodi Sundowns vs RB Leipzig. This one? A whole movie. 🎬⚽



📆 Save the date 29.05.2026#Sundowns #RedbullFootball #Redbull #GivesYouWiiings pic.twitter.com/9iVY8WoxIW — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 9, 2026

It will not be the first time Sundowns host a European heavyweight on home soil, having previously faced Spanish giants Barcelona in exhibition matches in years gone by.

Former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana, who led the side when they took on the Blaugrana giants in 2018, expects another competitive encounter.

“We look forward to welcoming a formidable side like RB Leipzig, to Pretoria in South Africa,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mshishi returns to Bafana squad for Panama matches

“Having captained Mamelodi Sundowns against Barcelona FC, here in South Africa (2018), I personally know the players will be competitive.”