Video: Johannesburg hosts historic blind soccer finale as Corinthians triumph

After dominating the Ekasi Blind Football Championships, Corinthians FC are now preparing to defend their title when the league season opens in April.

7 hours ago
Shirvaan Pather 1 minute read
Corinthians FC celebrated their victory. Photo: Shirvaan Pather

The inaugural Ekasi Blind Football Championships featured newcomers Thupa Stars and the University of Pretoria, but it was Corinthians FC who emerged as the winners.

The tournament took place on Saturday at the Bertha Solomon Recreation Centre in Jeppestown, Johannesburg and featured six teams, reports Comaro Chronicle.

Corinthians defeated Silver Stars 4-0 in the final.

The commentators were ready to narrate the action. Photo: Shirvaan Pather

Corinthians, the 2025 league champions, dominated the tournament, scoring 16 goals in four matches without conceding a single goal.

The Rapopo brothers, Samkelo and Tshwarelo, led the charge, with Samkelo winning the top goalscorer award with 12 goals.

“Corinthians victory is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said coach Jack Msibi, founder of Corinthians FC.

“We’re proud to have won the inaugural Ekasi Blind Football Championships and look forward to defending our title in the league openers in April,” he added.

Teams were reminded of the rules before the tournament. Photo: Shirvaan Pather

Silver Stars finished runners-up, with Nthabiseng Gaule winning the Female Player of the Tournament award.

The University of Pretoria secured third place, defeating Proteas Tigers 2-0 in the playoff.

Watch video here:

@southern.courier

The inaugural Ekasi Blind Football Championships concluded with Corinthians FC emerging as the winners. Full story southerncourier.co.za

♬ Fighters – OctaSounds

Shirvaan Pather

A dedicated Journalist, interested and capable of covering all news beats as well as writing and reporting on all types of stories of interest and importance.

