Video: Johannesburg hosts historic blind soccer finale as Corinthians triumph

The inaugural Ekasi Blind Football Championships featured newcomers Thupa Stars and the University of Pretoria, but it was Corinthians FC who emerged as the winners.



The tournament took place on Saturday at the Bertha Solomon Recreation Centre in Jeppestown, Johannesburg and featured six teams, reports Comaro Chronicle.

Corinthians defeated Silver Stars 4-0 in the final.

Corinthians, the 2025 league champions, dominated the tournament, scoring 16 goals in four matches without conceding a single goal.

The Rapopo brothers, Samkelo and Tshwarelo, led the charge, with Samkelo winning the top goalscorer award with 12 goals.

“Corinthians victory is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said coach Jack Msibi, founder of Corinthians FC.

“We’re proud to have won the inaugural Ekasi Blind Football Championships and look forward to defending our title in the league openers in April,” he added.





Silver Stars finished runners-up, with Nthabiseng Gaule winning the Female Player of the Tournament award.

The University of Pretoria secured third place, defeating Proteas Tigers 2-0 in the playoff.



