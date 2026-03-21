Network Sport

Video: Cheetahs and Pumas share points after storm forces match abandonment

Bloemfontein’s SA Cup clash was abandoned after lightning storms, leaving both sides with two log points each.

2 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
An archive photo of Pumas player Ruwald van der Merwe in action against the Cheetahs for illustration purposes only. Photo: Morgan Piek/Bloemfontein Courant

Lightning took centre stage in Bloemfontein last night during the SA Cup clash between the Cheetahs and Pumas.

The match was abandoned in the first half after repeated weather interruptions, with both sides forced to settle for two log points.

Kick-off was already delayed by more than an hour due to electrical storms in the area, and it quickly became clear that the conditions would dictate proceedings.

ACKERS: Cameron showed his class

When play did get underway, the Pumas struck first through hooker Gustav du Rand, who finished off good work from flanker Ntsika Fisanti to give the visitors an early edge.

The Cheetahs responded soon after, with captain Louis van der Westhuizen crossing from a powerful rolling maul. Fullback Cohen Jasper added the extras to level matters at 7-7.

But just as the contest began to find some rhythm, the weather intervened again.

Players were forced off the field for close to an hour midway through the half as lightning struck nearby, before briefly returning, only for the match to be halted once more within minutes.

Referee Christopher Allison initially blew for full-time amid safety concerns, before play briefly resumed when conditions appeared to improve.

KEO: Papier in power performance as Bulls charge in URC

That proved short-lived.

Officials soon returned to the field, armed with lightning detectors, and after a short discussion, the decision was made to abandon the match altogether.

At that point, the Pumas held a narrow 10-7 lead, but with the game officially called off, neither side could claim victory.

Watch the video of the storm:

The post Points shared as lightning strikes in Bloem appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

2 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Related Articles

Mylpaal wink vir Cheetahs-strydros

20 hours ago

Power failure forces early end to 1Day Cup clash in Potchefstroom

March 20, 2026

Jetskiers brave the ocean for farmers in KZN

March 19, 2026

Video: Gauteng teen wins double gold at major athletics competition

March 19, 2026
Back to top button