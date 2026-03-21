Video: Cheetahs and Pumas share points after storm forces match abandonment

Lightning took centre stage in Bloemfontein last night during the SA Cup clash between the Cheetahs and Pumas.

The match was abandoned in the first half after repeated weather interruptions, with both sides forced to settle for two log points.

Kick-off was already delayed by more than an hour due to electrical storms in the area, and it quickly became clear that the conditions would dictate proceedings.

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When play did get underway, the Pumas struck first through hooker Gustav du Rand, who finished off good work from flanker Ntsika Fisanti to give the visitors an early edge.

The Cheetahs responded soon after, with captain Louis van der Westhuizen crossing from a powerful rolling maul. Fullback Cohen Jasper added the extras to level matters at 7-7.

But just as the contest began to find some rhythm, the weather intervened again.

Players were forced off the field for close to an hour midway through the half as lightning struck nearby, before briefly returning, only for the match to be halted once more within minutes.

Referee Christopher Allison initially blew for full-time amid safety concerns, before play briefly resumed when conditions appeared to improve.

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That proved short-lived.

Officials soon returned to the field, armed with lightning detectors, and after a short discussion, the decision was made to abandon the match altogether.

At that point, the Pumas held a narrow 10-7 lead, but with the game officially called off, neither side could claim victory.

Watch the video of the storm:

The post Points shared as lightning strikes in Bloem appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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