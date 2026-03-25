Network Sport

Cyclists conquer Cosmos 3-in-1 MTB challenge in Secunda

More than 400 riders pushed through wet and muddy terrain in a gruelling three-stage mountain bike race at Lake Umuzi, Mpumalanga.

2 hours ago
Kerry Bird 1 minute read
Thomas Lane, Deon Pienaar and Jonathan Bernard Jean-Pierre are cycling in the Cosmos 3-in-1 MTB challenge. Photo: Kerry Bird

Not even a slight drizzle or treacherous, muddy terrain could slow down the field at the Cosmos 3-in-1 MTB race on Saturday in Secunda, reports the Ridge Times.

A total of 402 cyclists descended on Lake Umuzi for a gruelling three-stage test of endurance.
The action kicked off at 06:30 with a punishing 70km opening leg, followed by a 33km half-marathon, and concluded with a high-intensity lap race to finish.

Checkers Fakude in action during the Cosmos 3-in-1 MTB challenge. Photo: Kerry Bird

The podium finishers

In the men’s division, Brand du Plessis (senior) claimed the top spot in a nail-biting finish, clocking 03:40:53. He narrowly held off Eben Binneman, who finished just seconds later at 03:41:09. Lumaardt Pienaar rounded out the podium in third place.

Nadia Stückler was the first woman to finish the Cosmos-3-in-1 MTB challenge on March 21. Photo: Kerry Bird

The women’s race saw a dominant performance by Nadia Stückler, who crossed the line in 04:13:36. Hanné Stevens secured second place, followed by Madeleen Lombard in third.

Rising stars

The ‘mini’ divisions showcased the sport’s future talent.

Zander Ferreira took gold in the mini men’s category with a time of 01:11:35, beating Ruben Krugel and Louan Hattingh.

In the mini women’s race, Lumari du Plessis led the pack to victory in 01:15:33, with Dané Strijdom and Gabriella De Oliveira finishing second and third respectively.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

2 hours ago
Kerry Bird 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Mphikeleli Masangu

I've been a journalist for 17 years, first as radio journalist and then print. I have a matric senior certificate and a community journalism certificate from the Unisa. I am a strong investigative, political, municipal and hard news journalist.

Related Articles

Young Springs athlete selected for national championships

19 hours ago

Vaal duo ready to shine as Bafana Bafana prepare for world cup

March 24, 2026

KZN runner living with cerebral palsy to tackle Comrades again

March 23, 2026

Cyclist (77) finishes 40th Cape Town Cycle Tour

March 23, 2026
Back to top button