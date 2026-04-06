Enter now as Durban International Marathon doubles as the national championships

The organisers of this year’s Durban International Marathon have confirmed the race will serve as the Athletics South Africa (ASA) Marathon Championships.

According to Northglen News, the marathon has previously doubled as the championship venue from 2022 to 2024.

National championships confirmed

“By incorporating the national championships, the event will not only be a premier international race but also the definitive battleground for South Africa’s elite distance runners,” explained Steve Mkasi, the chairperson of the local organising committee.

The national titles for both men and women will be decided on Durban’s fast, flat course, attracting the country’s top marathon talent.

“The return of the ASA [Marathon] Championships is a testament to the confidence Athletics South Africa has in our organisational capability and world-class route. We have a proud history of hosting this premier event seamlessly and elevating it,” Mkasi said.

Elite field expected

Alongside the elite international athletes and thousands of standard entrants, the race will now draw the nation’s best marathoners, as well as leading athletes from across the Southern African region seeking competitive opportunities.

Entries open

Organisers have encouraged runners to secure their entries for the event, which takes place on May 3.

To enter, visit www.durbanmarathon.co.za

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