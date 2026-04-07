Superfan’s Fifa World Cup funding appeal sparks backlash from sports minister

Soccer superfan Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke is pleading for funding to cheer Bafana Bafana on at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The World Cup will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States from June 11 to July 19. Mama Joy took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to appeal to the president of Federation Internationale de Football Association (Fifa), Gianni Infantino for funding, adding that the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie won’t pay for fans, especially her.

Gayton hit back after he saw the plea, advising that Mama Joy should let her huband pay for her trip.

“We got your a husband my sister, let him pay for the love of his life, the Euro is very strong. French men are known to be romantic, let him pay sista Joy,” he penned.

X users weighed in:

The post Mama Joy pleads for funding to watch Bafana Bafana at 2026 World Cup appeared first on Bona Magazine.

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