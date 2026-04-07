Superfan’s Fifa World Cup funding appeal sparks backlash from sports minister
Gayton McKenzie hits back at Mama Joy Chauke’s funding plea, suggesting her husband should cover the cost of her world cup trip in June.
Soccer superfan Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke is pleading for funding to cheer Bafana Bafana on at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
The World Cup will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States from June 11 to July 19. Mama Joy took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to appeal to the president of Federation Internationale de Football Association (Fifa), Gianni Infantino for funding, adding that the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie won’t pay for fans, especially her.
Thanks @FIFAcom President @GianniInfantino @BafanaBafana has qualified ,I would like to be there Am asking any help from any one to help me attend World Cup 2026 @GaytonMcK won’t pay for fans especially Mamajoy @SportArtsCultur pic.twitter.com/YipTXhxwew
— MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) April 5, 2026
To all SA fans let’s just accept no Worldcup for us @GaytonMcK @MinisterMcK ,,, @SportArtsCultur ,, won’t be able to help us ,,you are at your own ,,, let’s just pray for the President to give us a new Minister of sport that can love fans , pic.twitter.com/9dzdfz9hKB
— MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) April 5, 2026
Gayton hit back after he saw the plea, advising that Mama Joy should let her huband pay for her trip.
“We got your a husband my sister, let him pay for the love of his life, the Euro is very strong. French men are known to be romantic, let him pay sista Joy,” he penned.
We got your a husband my sister, let him pay for the love of his life, the Euro is very strong, Frenchman are known to be romantic, let him pay Sista Joy https://t.co/sNfOnngBdG
— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 5, 2026
X users weighed in:
Sad news for South Africans!!
Number one fan Mama Joy has revealed she won’t be at the World Cup due to a lack of support from the Sports Ministry.
A huge miss for Bafana Bafana.
Her energy and presence always lift the team.
Hopefully, the government can step in and… pic.twitter.com/aZHZVqqI5j
— Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) April 5, 2026
Kill—
Dfkm https://t.co/QeScAtnTaM pic.twitter.com/RhWyDIPStQ
— mpilo (@MpiloKhumalo_) April 6, 2026
Mama Joy is crazy and so entitled. She must stay home and watch the game like us pic.twitter.com/97PLpMwUbt
— Evidence Bongwe (@Evidence_Shongw) April 6, 2026
The post Mama Joy pleads for funding to watch Bafana Bafana at 2026 World Cup appeared first on Bona Magazine.
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